Enjoying the taste of autumn in an apple

Autumn arrives on Monday and will be greeted with bushes of red, green, pink and yellow apples at farmers’ markets and produce stands across the Piedmont. The very best will come in later this month when New York state apples arrive.

Apples are raised in almost every state in America. Many from Washington, Oregon, North Carolina, and Virginia, but the best – in terms of flavor and longest shelf life – come in the form of McIntosh, Jonamac, Jonagold, Rome, Empire and Winesap from New York. We believe it’s because of the late spring, the soil that is loamy, heavy snows in winter and pleasant summers. Whatever the reason, the result is a sweet, moist, crisp and mellow flavor that is incomparable.

Here’s a cheesy autumn apple pie. Apples of autumn make great pies and sharp cheddar cheese added to crisp McIntosh apples is a great combination. This is a great recipe for a Sunday dessert and so easy to prepare:You will need two frozen nine-inch pie shells, eight ounces of finely grated cheddar cheese, eight McIntosh apples, a cup of sugar, a half-cup of light brown sugar, a half-stick of margarine, a tablespoon of apple pie spice, a half-cup of plain flour, and two tablespoons of melted margarine.

In the first pie crust spread half of the cheese and set aside. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Peel and slice your apples into one-inch chunks. In a large bowl mix the margarine, sugar, brown sugar, flour, and apple pie spice and set aside. Fold in the apples until they are blended well. Spoon the mixture into the first pie crust, then sprinkle in the remaining cheese. Place the second crust (now thawed) over the top and press down the edges to seal. Cut slits into the top crust and brush with the melted margarine. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until the crust is golden brown. Cool before serving.

There’s still time for a quick row of greens. Choose curly mustard or a mix that includes tendergreen, broadleaf, kale, rape, spinach and turnip. An ounce costs about $2 and the store should be able to mix the greens in any ratio you desire. If you sow seeds this week you can harvest greens by the end of October.

Preparing for a trip south, to Mexico. Nights are getting cooler and are sending a subtle message to the hummingbirds. Summer flowers are winding down and the hummers are at the feeders on a regular schedule. As October draws closer, so does the upcoming journey to Mexico for the winter. Keep plenty of nectar in the feeder to help them prepare for the long journey south.

Broccoli is a cool-weather crop that will carry over to winter. Broccoli plants are still available in most garden departments, in six- or nine-packs. At this late date, check plants carefully and buy only those that have healthy stems and have not legged out of their containers. When you set them out, allow two feet in between plants so that you can apply a layer of crushed leaves around and in-between the plants. Water them if a week goes by with no rain and fertilize with Miracle-Gro liquid plant food each week.

A bed of lettuce and radish for salad bowls. Lettuce and radish seed packages cost about $2; that is a small price to pay for these hardy cool-weather veggies. There are many varieties of both to choose from and you can harvest them in less than 45 days. These two crops require very little space. When cold weather arrives, they can be covered with a small cloth to prolong the harvest time.

Another plus of cool weather crops. Gardens at this time of year are a pleasure because there are few insects, very little humidity, no sweat, and no dry spells. When protected from temperature extremes by crushed leaves and plant covers, cool weather vegetables can last well into the winter.

Curly Siberian Kale. The cool soil of late September is ideal for growing a row or a bed of kale. Kale is one of America’s favorite greens and it survives cold temperatures. Nurseries and stores feature several varieties of kale. When sowing the plant, keep varieties separate for best results. Use Plant-Tone organic plant food in the furrow when sowing kale seed. Water once a week.

Bulbs for spring need to be planted in the next few weeks. Most stores should have spring bulbs out in many varieties and colors. Make sure there are no rotten bulbs in the bag you want to buy. Buy a bag of bone meal and a bag of blood meal to get bulbs off to a great start. A bulb planter, made of durable steel, is a great investment. Bulbs should be in the ground by mid-October.

Hoe-how down. They say marriage makes a man dizzy and this is true. As long as I’ve had a wife I’ve lost my balance at the bank.

Interesting chit-chat. Teacher to student: “If you keep talking I’m going to have to send you to the principal’s office.” Student: “Why? Does the principal need someone to talk to?”

Right and even more right. Football player: “Coach, the doctor says I can’t play football.” Coach: “You didn’t need to go to the doctor, I could have told you that.”

Where is that guy? Boy: “I love you, darling, and want you to be mine. I’m not rich like Johnny Goodrich, and I don’t have a nice car and a fine house or a big bank account like Johnny Goodrich, but I love you and can’t live without you.” Girl: “And I love you, too, but where is this guy Johnny Goodrich?”

At the movies: The movie I just saw shouldn’t have been rated PG. It should have been rated RR (for Rotten and Ridiculous)!