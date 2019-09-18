2019 is looking brutal so far

The music world lost a couple of well-known names in the past week with the deaths of Eddie Money and Ric Ocasek.

Eddie died Sept. 13 at 70 from throat cancer.

While he released his debut album in 1977, that was a little before my time. I remember “Can’t Hold Back” which was released in August 1986 when I was 14 years old. It included the classics “Take Me Home Tonight” and “I Wanna Go Back.” Then 1988’s “Nothing to Lose” included the single “Walk on Water.” Those are the three songs on my iPod to this day.

Ocasek was 75 when he died Sunday. Luckily he finally got recognized last year with induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as the singer of The Cars.

To a teen male like myself in the late ’80s, one of Ric’s greatest accomplishments was getting supermodel Paulina Porizkova to fall in love with him. The two spent 28 years together until separating in 2017.

Usually I wait until the end of the December to do a look back at celebrities we lost in that year, but I began to wonder who else might have passed since I have been rather busy the past few months and haven’t kept up with celeb news.

Boy was I surprised. Music has had its losses, but there have been plenty of other famous folks who have died so far in 2019.

John Paul Stevens

The retired judge served on the U.S. Supreme Court for 34 years. He also earned a Bronze Star as a Navy codebreaker in WWII. He died July 16 at age 99.

Ross Perot

The billionaire shook up the 1992 presidential race as an independent, then founded the Reform Party and ran again in 1996. He died July 9 at 89.

Lee Iacocca

He worked as an automaker helping Ford create the classic Mustang and Escort models. Later he rescued a struggling Chrysler on the brink of collapse. He died July 2 at 94.

Cokie Roberts

On Tuesday the radio and TV journalist died at 75 from breast cancer. She is considered one of the “founding mothers” of National Public Radio.

Valerie Harper

The actress, who won four Emmys and one Golden Globe Award for her role as Rhoda Morgenstern on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and its spin-off Rhoda, died Aug. 30 at the age of 80.

Oddly enough, none of the articles I read mentioned that she started a successful sitcom with NBC called Valerie. Supposedly she and the network hit an roadblock on contract negotiations after two seasons, so she was fired from the show and replaced by Sandy Duncan. The show became called Valerie’s Family and later The Hogan Family. It was a mostly forgettable sitcom, except it launched the careers of Jason Bateman and future Melrose Place star Josie Bissett.

Peter Fonda

The legendary actor and part of Hollywood royalty died Aug. 16 at the age of 79. Fonda was the son of classic actor Henry Fonda, brother of Jane Fonda and father of Bridget Fonda. Most folks remember him from Easy Rider, but some younger folks might only remember him from Ghost Rider when as the devil he convinced Nicholas Cage to sell his soul to save his father from terminal disease.

Toni Morrison

Morrison, who died Aug. 5 at 88 years old, was a winner of both the Pulitzer Prize and Nobel Prize in Literature. In 2012 President Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom. She wrote 11 novels, nine non-fiction works, five children’s books, two short stories and two plays. Her most famous work is “Beloved,” which Oprah turned into a movie with Thandie Newton and herself in starring roles.

Anne Rivers Siddons

Another famous author, she wrote several bestsellers including “Heartbreak Hotel,” which was made into the 1989 film “Heart of Dixie” (Ally Sheedy, Virginia Madsen, Phoebe Cates). Stephen King called her 1978 scary book “The House Next Door” one of the best horror novels of the 20th century.

Rutger Hauer

He played many roles over the years, but the actor will long be remembered as a replicant in the science fiction classic Blade Runner with Harrison Ford. Hauer, who died July 19 at age 75, also had a memorable turn as a killer in the original version of The Hitcher with C. Thomas Howell.

Rip Torn

The actor died July 9 at age 88. He played the boss Zed in two Men in Black movies and was nominated six times for an Emmy for his work on the TV show Larry Sanders.

Max Wright

The actor died June 26 at age 75. He was best known for playing the dad in the 1980s sitcom ALF. He also was in the only season of The Misfits of Science which starred a young Courtney Cox nine years before Friends and one year before she would join Family Ties as Michael J. Fox’s new love interest.

Gloria Vanderbilt

The fashion icon died June 16 at age 95. I didn’t know until after she died that she was Anderson Cooper’s mom (apparently there was a 2016 documentary with the two of them, and I didn’t see it).

In the sports world we have had several notable deaths:

Bart Starr

The legendary NFL quarterback who led the Packers to the first two Super Bowls and was named MVP of both games. The Hall of Famer died May 26 at 85.

Mike Stefanik

The racer set the record with seven season championships on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, as well as two championships on the Busch North Tour. He died in a single-engine plane crash Sunday at age 61.

Jim Langer

He was a Hall of Center for the Dolphins, including anchoring the offensive line during the 1972 perfect season. He died Aug. 29 at 71.

Cedric Benson

The former first-round draft pick for Chicago had three 1,000-yard seasons for Cincinnati before injuries forced him into retirement after just seven seasons. He died Aug. 17 at 36 from a bike accident.

Jessi Combs

The racing legend was trying to break her own land speed record for women drivers when she crashed Aug. 27 at age 39.

Cliff Branch

The star receiver caught more than 500 balls while helping the Raiders win three Super Bowls between 1972-86. He died Aug. 3 at age 71.

Nick Buoniconti

He was a Hall of Fame middle linebacker for the Dolphins in the 1970s, helping them win the Super Bowl for the 1972-73 seasons. He went on to become a TV host. He died July 30 at age 78.

Pernell Whitaker

Sweet Pea was one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in history. He won belts in four different weight classes from lightweight to light middleweight. He won the gold medal in 1984 and had a career record of 40-4-1. He died July 14 at 55 when struck by a car crossing a street.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Jeff-new-mug-RGB-2.jpg

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Jeff is the news editor and can be reached at 415-4692.

Jeff is the news editor and can be reached at 415-4692.