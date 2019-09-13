Five famous mothers from Matthew 1 – Rahab

Jericho – that stronghold of a Canaanite city that was only seven miles west of the Jordan River, was the first city to be conquered by Joshua. It was a city whose wall was estimated to have been 11 feet high and 14 feet thick. Its towers soared even higher which made the city almost impossible to penetrate.

The Canaanites assimilated many cultures together into one city that worshiped fertility gods, which they believed, were to strengthen their agricultural economy. It included prostitution and child sacrifice in order to please the gods of agriculture. Moses wrote in the Torah a warning against marrying anyone from the Canaanite culture.

Rahab, a harlot and an innkeeper, lived within the thick walls of Jericho. According to Biblical history, rooms in her inn were possibly rented out for use by temple prostitutes. Her inn was used to entertain business travelers and anyone with news from around the region. It was a gathering place for local and regional news, which could explain why the king of Jericho sought after Rahab about the whereabouts of two Hebrew spies.

Shortly after crossing the Jordan River, news had traveled to Jericho about the Hebrew God that parted the Red Sea, had destroyed two powerful kings east of the Jordan River and had now parted the Jordan River to allow His followers to cross the river bed on dry ground. Fear had gripped the city when the citizens of Jericho learned that a powerful nation was headed for their home.

Rahab had heard the news about that Hebrew God that seemed more powerful than the many gods that the Canaanites worshiped. She hid the spies in her house and inquired about the Hebrew God. What she heard sparked a longing in her heart to know their one true God, who was so very different than the many Canaanite gods.

Acting more in her new faith of Jehovah God, she hid the spies. She feared Jehovah God more that the king of Jericho. She longed for a real relationship with Jehovah God, instead of false hopes with past relationships. She made a courageous covenant of protection for her and her family in exchange for hiding the spies. Although she lied to the king of Jericho about the whereabouts of the spies, she was never condemned by Biblical scholars.

Both Paul and James wrote about the faith of Rahab. The Book of Hebrews also mentioned the faith of Rahab: “she received the spies with peace.” (Hebrews 11:31) Rahab asked to be saved from the eminent invasion. She asked according to her faith. She, in essence, willingly let go of her unsettled past in order to obtain a settled and secure future. As a sign of her deal with the spies, she hung a scarlet cord from her window — a color that draws attention, as if to signify a sinful past to be forgiven.

Her faith in Jehovah God began a new life in the Hebrew culture. As the Apostle Paul wrote, “Old things are passed away, all things are become new.” Rahab let go of an idolatrous religion to gain the love of the one true God. Rahab let go of her livelihood in order to work among the Hebrews. Rahab let go of the familiar culture in order to embrace the culture of the people of God. Rahab let go of her sinful background to gain a new life with the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.

After learning the Hebrew culture and the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, Rahab married Salmon, whose Hebrew name means “peace.” She and Salmon were given their own land in the area of Bethlehem. Rahab gave birth to Boaz, whose name in Hebrew means “strength.” Thus, Rahab becomes an excellent example of the grace and mercy of God.

“Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.” Isaiah 1:18

Rev. Kitty Mears

The Rev. Kitty Mills teaches Sunday School at Mount View Pentecostal Holiness Church in Claudville, Virginia.

