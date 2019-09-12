Picking my all-time Panthers team

Jeff Linville -

The Carolina Panthers have started their 25th season amid a lot of hoopla on the team website celebrating the history.

I just had to write a column last week about import tariffs, so I’m a week late on this, but I wanted to celebrate the Panthers with my all-time Carolina team, the best of the best.

What you find really quickly looking back over the years is that certain positions have had a lot of strength, and some have been weak on talent.

Other than Jordan Gross, the Panthers haven’t really had much at either offensive tackle position.

The team has gone through a huge number of players trying to fill the safety spot that Mike Minter held for a decade.

And other than Steve Smith and Muhsin Muhammed, the receiver depth is pretty thin.

On the other hand, the team has had an embarrassment of riches at a couple of spots such as middle linebacker and center.

Let’s start with arguably the two most-beloved Panthers in team history: Sam Mills and Luke Kuechly.

I have written before that Sam Mills deserves to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame because he was a beast in the USFL before becoming a Pro Bowler with the Saints and the Panthers. He didn’t join the NFL until he was 27, yet he is 16th all time in solo tackles. In his first two seasons with Carolina he had 220 tackles, 10 sacks, six interceptions and helped the team to its first-ever win by returning an interception for a touchdown off a shovel pass.

Kuechly is second in team history in tackles and Jon Beason is fourth despite playing only 72 games. Dan Morgan was credited by the Panthers with 25 total tackles in the Super Bowl against the Patriots that was overshadowed by Janet Jackson’s top. He and OLB Will Witherspoon are tied for 11th in tackles despite playing only 59 and 62 games respectively.

James Anderson was a third-round pick who only played special teams for three-and-a-half years. Then he got a chance and for the next two-and-a-half seasons was a tackling machine. For a 16-game season, he would have averaged 143.2 tackles in that stretch. But he might not make the cut considering the company.

At center, the Panthers started off with Curtis Whitley for two years. Whitley was very talented, but began using crystal meth and was suspended for four games in his second season. He would later die of a drug overdose at age 39.

Frank Garcia was the team’s LG in 1995, but moved to center in 1997 and did well through 2000. Then came Jeff Mitchell, who was the center until 2005. In 2006 it was Geoff Hangartner, who gave way to Justin Hartwig the next year. Hartwig was good, but only stayed for two years as the team felt like it got a huge break when Ryan Kalil fell into the second round. And we know Kalil was the best in team history.

Outside linebacker is tricky because the team was a 3-4 defense for its first four seasons, so the outside backs were pass rushers. In 47 games, Kevin Greene had 41.5 sacks. In 48 games Lamar Lathon had 23.5 sacks. Thomas Davis and Will Witherspoon were the best traditional outside LBs. Mark Fields was a Pro Bowler with the Saints and had a 100-tackle season with Carolina before being diagnosed with Hodkin’s lymphoma at the same time Sam Mills was battling cancer.

Safety Mike Minter is third in team tackles behind Thomas Davis and Kuechly while picking off 17 passes and returning four for TDs. After him is a gaping hole at both safety positions.

SS Chris Harris had one good season and two ho-hum years.

At free safety, Charles Godfrey has by far the most games and tackles at the position. Deon Grant is second and Kurt Coleman third.

What about quarterback? Well, obviously Cam Newton holds about all of the team’s records now — partly because the team has had a history of not wanting rookie quarterbacks, preferring someone with experience first (I’m looking at you, John Fox).

Still, if you are talking quality over longevity, the quarterback with the highest career rating (with at least 200 attempts) is Steve Beuerlein. He is the only Panther to lead the league in completion percentage (63.0% in 1998) as well as yardage (4,436 yards in 1999). He also holds the team record for most TD passes in a season with 36 in 1999.

Unfortunately in 2000 he led the league in sacks taken (62) as the line fell apart — obvious by the offense averaging a horrendous 3.3 yards per rush attempt. That was Frank Garcia in his final season, a young Chris Terry and then Clarence Jones, Jamar Nesbit and Matt Campbell — not their best line. By 2003 not a single member of this group was still on the team.

After that rough 2000 season, coach George Seifert decided to cut the QB because Steve wasn’t mobile enough to escape all the pressure the offensive line was giving up; so he drafted Chris Weinke and went 1-15 instead. Ouch.

The Panthers could have tried drafting a QB with the #2 overall pick, but the choices available were Joey Harrington, Patrick Ramsey, Josh McCown, Rohan Davey and David Garrard. The Panthers did pick Randy Fasani in the fifth round.

But I think we’ll all agree that Julius Peppers was the much better choice at #2.

So here is my 53-man roster (okay 54 as I’m torn at left guard) after a lot of internal bickering:

Offense (24 men)

QB

Steve Beuerlein, Cam Newton

RB

Deangelo Williams, Jonathan Stewart, Christian McCaffrey

FB

Brad Hoover (152 games in 10 years)

WR

Steve Smith, Muhsin Muhammed, Mark Carrier (1995-98), Kelvin Benjamin

TE

Greg Olsen, Wesley Walls, Jeremy Shockey

LT

Jordan Gross, Blake Brockermeyer

LG

Andrew Norwell, Travelle Wharton, Mike Wahle

C

Ryan Kalil, Frank Garcia

RG

Trai Turner, Kevin Donnalley

RT

Chris Terry, Taylor Moton

Defense (25 men)

RDE

Mike Rucker, Charles Johnson

DT

Kawann Short, Kris Jenkins, Sean Gilbert, Ma’ake Kemoeatu

LDE

Peppers, Mario Addison

ROLB

Thomas Davis, Lamar Lathon

MLB

Kuechly, Mills, Beason, Morgan

LOLB

Kevin Greene, James Anderson, Shaq Thompson

CB

Eric Davis, Chris Gamble, Doug Evans, Josh Norman

SS

Minter, Chris Harris

FS

Godfrey, Kurt Coleman

Special Teams (5)

KR

Michael Bates (five Pro Bowls)

PR

Winslow Oliver (second to Steve Smith in yards)

K

John Kasay

P

Michael Palardy (as good as Todd Sauerbrun, who had six punts blocked)

LS

J.J. Jansen

