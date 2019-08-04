The Garden Plot

A shot in the arm for late summer roses. When roses of early August seem to slow down, they may be sending a message that they need a shot of nutritious nitrogen to build them up. You can feed them nitrogen in the form of Alaska fish emulsion mixed with proper amount of water in a sprinkler can and poured around the base of the rose bushes. To promote new blooms in late summer, pinch off all spent roses (dead head).

Lawn care during dry weeks in August. If the month of August has a dry week or two, set the mower blade up a notch. The grass will not turn as yellow and will not need to be waterd as much, and your lawn will not resemble a mown hay field.

August Fogs: Do they predict snows? Speaking of snowing, the Saint Lamma’s Day paragraph reminds us that August is the month we see a lot of foggy mornings, some heavy and some light. My mother and my Northampton County grandma kept records of August fogs because they were up at the crack of dawn every morning. They wrote down the August dates and the fogs whether they were heavy or light. Their predictions were that heavy fogs meant heavy snowfalls and light fogs meant light snowfalls. We wonder if they wrote down actual results of their August notes. Surely they may have been as predictable as some 21st century meteoroligsts because Carolina weather is sometimes difficult to predict.

Going to the dogs on a dog day afternoon. Dog day’s of 2019 are winding down for this year, and today, we would like to present a few dog tales to celebrate the wind-down of summers hottest days. An old legend says that when dogs eat grass, that morning, it will rain by the afternoon. My daddy always said dogs ate grass because something they ate made them sick (probably some of today’s commercial dog food). Daddy always said there was something in the blades of grass, it contained some ingredient that soothed their stomach and made them well. Could it be the rain that afternoon, after eating morning grass, that washed the germs from their body and made them well? We will never know for sure. The second dog tale we know is true and that is: dogs know how to stay cool on dog days — they jump in a creek or lay under an oak tree. At my grandma’s house, she had several hounds. They always went under the hen house, and took a nap until she threw out some leftover biscuits and scraps for them. Dog days will end on Sunday, August 11 and we can be sure of that.

You still have time to harvest blueberries. The Piedmont blueberry harvest still has several weeks remaining. Hot weather is still in full swing, but you can solve this by rising early in the morning before the sun gets high in the sky. Leave the kids at home with grandma because they will not have patience in the blueberry field. You will need plenty of patience because it takes a lot of blueberries to fill a bucket, but in the end, patience pays off with several buckets of fresh blueberries. The effort is worth the pies and jams you can make, plus filling the freezer.

Enjoying hot from the sun, homegrown tomatoes fresh from the garden plot. The dog day sun shines down on tomatoes making them not fully ripe but firm and not overripe, but just right. It was author and writer, Lewis Grizzard, one of my favorite writers and columnists, who said, “it is difficult to think anything but pleasant thoughts when eating a homegrown tomato.” These are true words whether the tomato is freshly harvested, eaten off the vine with sprinkles of salt, on a sandwhich coated with southern Duke Mayo (made in Richmond, Virginia,) and sprinkled with salt and pepper, or several tomatoes diced up and sprinkled with salt, pepper, and chopped lettuce with bacon and mayo. It’s like Lewis said, “you can’t think bad thoughts when eating fresh tomatoes in any way, type, or form.”

The Almanac for August. The moon reaches its first quarter on Wednesday, Aug. 7. There will be a full moon on Thursday, Aug. 15. The moon of August will be named “Full Sturgeon Moon.” The moon reaches its last quarter on Friday, Aug. 23. The moon will be new on the evening of Friday, Aug. 30 and appear in the western sky after it gets dark. Hard to see because it is a thin crescent.

Do the math and plant a row or bed of late green beans. If you do the midsummer math, there are more than 77 day before the predicted first frost date of Oct. 15, and usually, frost will not really arrive until later in October. Add the fact that if you sow a row of green beans this week, you can expect harvest in about 65 to 67 days. This adds up to plenty of time to sow and reap a harvest. The very best varities to sow in midsummer are strike and top crop. Both are bush varities. Start a row this week, and add a layer of peat moss on top of the sown seed, and then a coating of plant tone organic plant and vegetable food. Water with water wand each week when not much rain is forecast.

Enjoying crispy, cool cucumber recipes. Cucumbers are available year-round in most supermarkets and produce stands and are in our garden plot for a few more weeks. Every week in August, we will feature a cucumber recipe. Most cucumber recipes are easy to prepare because no cooking is involved. This cool recipe is named, “Spicy, Sweet, Cucumbers.”

You will need one small or meduim diced onion, one fourth cup of ranch dressing, one fourth cup of apple cider vinegar, one small jar of diced pimentos (drained), six teaspoons of sweet pickle relish, one tablespoon of sugar, three pealed and diced cucumbers, salt and pepper (to taste). Mix all ingredients and cool in refrigerator one hour before serving.

Missing out on a tomato by the fourth of July. We fell short of harvesting the first tomato of the 2019 season by four days this year. Our first ripe tomato was an “early girl” picked on Monday, July 8. We feel that they were delayed this year by a cool and wet month of May. We are still pleased to harvest a tomoato early in the month of July. It’s always a challenge and sometimes a gamble to have a tomato by the fourth of July.

Hoe Hoe Hoedown. On the wrong track. Two hunters were trying to figure what kind of animal made the tracks they stumbled upon out in the boondocks. One hunter said, “these are bear tracks.” The other hunter said, “they are wolf tracks.” As they kept debating, a train came along and ran over them.

A special request. Pilot: “Pilot to tower. We are 400 miles from land, at 800 feet altitude and running low on fuel. Please send instructions…over.” Tower: Tower to pilot. Repeat after me, “our Father who art in heaven.”

Bad news driver. Brenda: “My brother is such a terrible driver.” Glenda: “Surely he can’t be as bad as all that.” Brenda: “He is so bad that when he went to get his driver’s licence, he got three tickets just on the written test.”

Hootie who? Why was the mother owl so worried about her son? Because he did not give a hoot about anything.

