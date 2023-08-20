Our rides — do we love them? Oh, yes

By Wayne Easter

It all began when the first one came off the assembly line; the pride and joy of owning an automobile. It was certainly true in our backwoods, where every owner had “the best durned car on God’s Green Earth and told everybody he met how fast it ran and how well it climbed a hill.

“Talk about horse power; I got me a good running start, climbed Bate’s Hill and never took ‘er out of high gear.” As another proud owner told it, “My car pulled me and Missy and a gallon of buttermilk all the way up the Isom Surratt Hill, by crackity,” and “we didn’t spill a drop.”

Progress came to our neck of the woods and, except for a horse and sled, we had no transportation of any kind until 1948; the year I became 16. Then, lo and behold, my Pa bought a well-used 1931 “A”-Model Ford coupe and we felt like we had moved to town. No longer did we bum rides from neighbors; we drove our own when we could afford the gas.

I knew right away Pa would never be a race car driver, because he drove like he was hauling eggs. While riding along one day at a good 15 miles per hour, we drove into a curve and some gravel rattled under a fender. He looked over at me and said, ”If I hadn’t a’ gagged ‘er, back there, son, she’d a’ went over in spite of me.” I almost had to choke myself to keep from laughing out loud, because in those days, you dis-respected your Pa, you lost some of your precious hide.

As to why he drove so slowly, Mama said when Pa was in his teens, he bought a “T”-Model Ford skivvy and took his Mama, my grandma, for a ride. While riding along, the steering wheel came off and they wiped out somebody’s cornfield. Never again did Grandma ride with him and Pa never owned another car until he bought our “A “-Model.

Being a lefty, Pa did things “his way” and when something broke, he fixed it ‘his way.” As he told me, “You can take a piece of baling wire, a hammer, a stick of stove-wood and a pint of ‘likker”’ and make an ‘A”-Model.” (Sometimes, he almost did.)

Wonder of wonders, in all his years of driving, he never had a wreck, because when people saw him coming, they got out of his way. Even so, he had a couple of close calls. Mama told about him turning left in front of another car, which slid to a stop with screeching tires. Pa said, “Looks like he would have seen me.”

Pa was known to “imbibe” a little and sometimes took on far too much to drive. Even so, he always made it back home and when I asked “how?” His answer, “My car knows the way home.” Yes, My Pa too was a proud car owner.

As for today? The love affair with our automobiles continues big-time and is now built into our genes, where we no longer walk when we can ride.