Reader objects to social programs

August 19, 2023

To the Editor,

Mr Biden and his party know that many of us envy the rich. When the president insists that the rich ‘pay their fair share,’ he plays to our envy. So 20% of our population pays 80% of taxes, and many lesser earners pay nothing at all.

Democrats offer new benefits (daycare, community college, etc.) with each election, and pay by raising taxes on the wealthy. An unspoken agreement exchanges benefits for votes, and redistribution increases.

Sounds good, until we learn that the overtaxed wealthy buy only tax-free bonds, and avoid investment in new businesses. That means less capital investment, fewer new jobs, and lower long term earnings for the working classes.

Mr. Biden is redistributing wealth, which is the definition of socialism, and that’s what we’ll soon have. Our politicians are willing to abolish U.S. democratic capitalism and replace it with socialist poverty (just like in Venezuela) to assure their reelections.

Many of us are so happy to receive benefits, we won’t even understand why we’re losing capitalism. Venezuela, here we come!

Richard Merlo

Elkin