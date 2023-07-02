Celebrating America’s history

Last weekend I was stunned to see the news that the Wagner Group — an extremely well-equipped, well-trained army of mercenaries largely employed by Russia — had turned on Russian President Vladimir Putin and was marching toward Moscow.
This is no rag-tag group of rebels. The group is the one Russia pays when it has missions that really need to succeed, and the short-term mutiny saw the Wagner soldiers take three Russian cities, a major Russian military command center, and cover nearly 500 miles in its March toward Moscow — to within 120 miles of the city — in little more than 24 hours. Along the way it shot down just about every Russian aircraft that tried to intervene.
Then, just as quickly as it had started, it was over. The group’s leader had accepted a deal to essentially be exiled to Belarus, crimes against he and his soldiers forgiven, and his soldiers given contracts to continue fighting for Russia. There were, to be sure, other factors involved we may never learn of, but what was surprising to me was how swiftly the group moved, how it would have assuredly taken the Russian capitol had its leader not called off the assault.
Putin, a despotic dictator as evil and mad as any the world has seen in the past half-decade, has had an ironclad grip on ruling the nation, as strong as the communist party did on the former Soviet Union for decades before its late 1991 collapse. Yet in the space of about 24 hours, he nearly lost his grip on the nation, and may well have been close to losing his own life. Who knows what sort of nation Russia may have become at that point, or perhaps it may have even split into warring factions?
The fact that this could happen there reinforces just how astounding the United States’ 247-year existence has been. Yes, the first few years the country was essentially a collection of colonies struggling for independence, and it wasn’t until 1789 that we actually had a Constitution and a true democratically elected republic, but by-and-large the US and its government has been in existence for nearly a quarter of a millennium.
Most of us have known nothing else. We were born here, educated here, and life without the freedoms we enjoy is simply beyond our comprehension. The idea that an authoritarian government could come to power, a government that would strip away so much of what makes our nation great — free press, freedom of religion, freedom to own property, freedom to live wherever we want, to pursue education and career opportunities, to enjoy access to relatively inexpensive and varied food, to raise our children as we see fit, and more — just isn’t on our radar.
For all of our nation’s faults — and there are plenty — for more than two centuries the United States truly has been the shining example to much of the world of what a nation can aspire to be, what its people can experience and accomplish.
A big reason behind that is the incredible level of bravery and Solomon-like wisdom of the Founding Fathers. In their day, no democracy existed. No republic existed. In the days of the ancient Roman and Greek empires some characteristics of a republic emerged, and even in Britain there was a parliament which held some power with the King, but in the 18th century the world was largely a collection of absolute monarchies, military dictatorships, strongmen who ruled fiefdoms or regions with brutality and fear, or smaller regions which ran largely with no government.
The Founding Fathers developed a unique form of government which gave power to its citizens, to the governed. They formed the Constitution, a document unlike any other in world history. Just as importantly, the men who founded the nation, the ones who held those early leadership positions, believed deeply in the rule of law. Those first few presidents — Washington, Adams, Jefferson, Madison — could easily have turned the presidency into a mini-monarchy and remained in office for years. Some of the early members of Congress could just as easily turned their time in public service into a long gravy train of money and riches.
But, by and large, none of this happened. Those leaders, while not comprehending the scope and greatness of what America would become, did understand their unique place in world history, and they understood if the principles of democracy were to take root and thrive, if America were going to exist long term, their own needs would have to be subservient to those of the new nation.
We have been fortunate through the decades that most who have come since have followed their example. There have been exceptions, more so over the past 20 or so years than ever before. And the country has seen its share of crossroad moments —the Civil War, several near-splits in the decades between the Revolutionary and Civil wars, the Great Depression, a handful of out-of-control leaders (think Sen. Joseph McCarthy), the Jan. 6 insurrection, and the ever-simmering issue of race relations (and the inability of some to even acknowledge that is a still a real and damaging issue),
But through it all, in one way or another, Americans and the nation’s leaders have managed to rise above the challenges, put aside partisan differences at key moments, and pull together when most needed. That ability hasn’t just been vital to the nation’s history, but it has altered the course of the world, on numerous occasions.
Over the next several days we’ll be celebrating America’s 247th anniversary. For a few days, or if that’s too much for some, maybe at least for a few hours on July 4, let’s just forget all the differences, all the partisan fighting, and appreciate America for what it has been and has done in its history, and the key role our ancestors played in making the nation truly one of a kind.