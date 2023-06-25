Make a real difference in education

There is a lot of talk in the community — much of it based on misinformation — regarding the Social-Emotional Learning program the Surry County school system is following.
Dr. Travis Reeves, superintendent of the school system, addresses that in his periodic column which appears on our opinion page today, so I’ll largely steer clear of commenting specifically on the program. But I do want to address the controversy the program is spurring — a made-up controversy about nothing, if truth be told.
I’m a parent. My wife and I have five now-adult children, and one grandchild, so education for our youth and the role parents have in that are causes in which I have a keen interest. We homeschooled our children — three of them for their entire kindergarten-12th grade experience; one until her final two years of high school; and then the youngest was entirely home-educated through elementary school, and a combination of home-school, private religious school, and public schools the rest of her time, until she concluded her high schooling three years ago.
Go back even further — both my wife and I had similar educational experiences growing up, attending public schools through elementary school, then private religious schools through middle school and high school. I fully recognize the vital role parents should play in raising their children — including their education — and I most ardently support parents who opt to go a different route than traditional public education.
Having said all of that, I’m also going to say that Surry County Schools is among the finest public education systems in North Carolina, using most any metric by which you might want to measure the schools.
The system is filled with teachers and administrators who care deeply about the children and youth coming into their buildings every day. They care about the youth’s academic progress, but just as much they watch over and try to reach the mental and emotional needs of students, and they work with other government agencies and local volunteer clubs to meet even routine physical needs of their students — supplying something as basic as food for some. Truth is, some school children probably get the bulk of their food needs met by the school system, whose workers often go far beyond the normal expectations to meet those needs.
The school system, as well as others in the community, work consistently with colleges and area businesses, ensuring students are ready to eventually leave the local schools and pursue higher education, or enter the workforce ready and prepared. Surry County and the other local school systems are involved with a number of cutting-edge programs that are even getting students positions with some local businesses and training them while they are still enrolled in school.
My wife, who does not teach in the Surry County School System, is a high school special education teacher, and I see first-hand how teachers spend untold hours outside of the classroom, outside of the regular workday, to find ways to help the youth they teach. I see how they care about the kids beyond what grades they are earning, how they sometimes agonize over kids who are struggling with troubles at home and outside the classroom.
While I try to remain respectful for all points of view, the idea that local teachers and the local school systems are somehow indoctrinating students, to train them to be disrespectful at home, to develop some sort of hatred for America, to suddenly turn against their religious upbringing or to follow a particular political belief system is, simply, ridiculous.
Educators are far too busy working through grading, lesson plans, keeping order in the classroom, doing hours upon hours of out-of-classroom work, and doing everything else within their power — and sometimes spending their own money — to help their students grow and thrive.
It’s good to see parents take an active interest in the schools, and I’m right there with you wanting to know what is being taught, and who is doing the teaching. I’m a firm believer that parents should be active participants in educating and raising their children. But vilifying teachers and school administrators with accusations that simply aren’t true is not participating, and it’s doing no one any good, most of all the children.
There are ample opportunities to take active, constructive steps to partner with the local schools. There are loads of volunteer opportunities to help with field trips, to help with reading development (simply reading to students or listening to them as they read), to volunteer with the schools and local groups filling backpacks with food for children who go without at home, and I’m sure there are quite a few other ways area schools and support organizations can use volunteer work.
Perhaps best of all is if parents will just spend time with their children. Talk with them, listen to them, learning from their perspective what is happening in the schools. Spend time with them at home. Read to them, let them read to you, help them with their math or history homework consistently, read the same short stories and novels and textbooks they are reading. Don’t listen to someone telling you what they heard someone else say that someone else told them they saw on social media (or heard on TV or from some politician). Jump in, volunteer, help, and see for yourself what the schools are all about.
I suspect if parents would do that, all of the needless hand-wringing would stop. Even more importantly, students would fare far better with parents and others taking an active supportive role in their learning, and teachers would be far more effective with parental partners rather than sometimes being under siege.