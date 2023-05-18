Disc golf? Give it a try

May 18, 2023 John Peters Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

I want to praise Daniel White, Bradley Key and anyone else involved in bringing disc golf to the Fisher River Park.

Disc golf is a great sport for young and old alike and the course at Fisher River Park is challenging for the more experienced player and also forgiving for someone new to the sport. The course is designed exceptionally well and located within a 25 minute drive from anywhere in the county.

Disc golf is free, fun and great exercise. If you haven’t tried disc golf, you don’t know what you are missing. Keep up the great work to make our area and even better place to live.

Roger Stamper

Mount Airy