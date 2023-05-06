Memories of Mom

Friday was The Day of Epiphany

The Day of Epiphany is also known as the Twelfth Night, Twelfth Day of Christmas and Old Christmas. The word “Epiphany” means to show, to reveal or to enlighten. On the church calendar, it marks the end of Advent and the beginning of Epiphany. It commemorates the day the Christ Child was revealed to the Wise Men from the East from Mesopotamia or Persia after their long journey across the desert. Jesus, at this time could have been 2 years old and his family in Bethlehem living in a house when the Wise Men arrived in Bethlehem.

Getting ready for the season of the heart

All the stores and shops are now adorning themselves with pink, red, and white as they prepare for Saint Valentine’s Day next month. The shelves are filled with racks of Valentine cards, candy displays, party supplies and floral arrangements and of course, there are plenty of gift cards. It’s not too early to order flowers from the florist if you would like to have them deliver them. Floral sections at supermarkets also feature roses during the month of January. Browse around on a cold winter day and check out all the offerings for Saint Valentines Day. Restaurants also have gift certificates that make nice Valentine gifts.

How much snow can we expect in January?

Will January 2023 be a month when we can expect quit a bit of snow? In past years we have not received as many January snows as we usually do. We don’t think it has anything to with global warming, but weather patterns seem different and temperatures don’t drop as much as they did a decade ago. Most of our snows now are produced during February. We could use a few snows whether they arrive in January or February. We need to remember that it doesn’t have to be very cold to snow if the temperatures aloft are ideal for snow. The cold usually comes after the ground is covered with snow. We do need several hefty snows to add trace elements to the soil and to kill off wintering insect pests and eggs. Snow is also needed to fight off viruses and germs in the air. Kids also need a snow break and some time to exercise and play in the snow. The garden plot also needs the snow so the sod will freeze a few times before spring arrives.

Keeping the scent of Christmas around

You can still savor the scent of Christmas even though Christmas is over. All you have to do is cut a sprig or two of spruce or fir from the old Christmas tree or greenery and place them in a vase or jar of water and set in a sunny location in the home. It will give out a fresh scent in the weeks to come. It will help relieve some after Christmas blahs.

Purchasing a 2023 Blums Almanac

The 195th edition of Blum’s Almanacs is now on sale at local hardwares. This is not only a useful planting guide but has much information, fishing calendars, recipes, moon phases, sunrise and sunset times and health information. There are lists of all the holidays and special days of the year plus garden information and plant zones. Plenty of information for every day of the year.

Plenty of robins on lawn in January

The robins used to be a sign of spring but now they seem to be with us every month of the year. The winter weather does not seem to have any adverse effects on them and they definitely seem to be well-fed. As they bounce around the lawn, the ground is not frozen and they are pecking around for worms and grubs. Their color is good and they are not shivering. They seem to have adapted to our Southern winters. They certainly have plenty of places to hunker down and take shelter. In the woods, they have hollow logs and trees. They also roost in outbuildings, in barns, under eaves of houses, in wood piles and in leaf piles. We enjoy them in winter and we believe they are surviving and doing well and not many are flying to Southern climates. They have acclimatized themselves and are no worse off in doing so.

Stocking up on plant food for spring garden

It’s still quite a few weeks away from the season of the garden, but it is not too early to stock up on plant foods that are organic and good not only for vegetables but also give the soil a boost as well. You can buy the Holly-Tone family of organic plant foods in four- and ten-pound bags at hardwares, garden centers, Home Depot, Lowe’s Home Improvement and Ace Hardware. You can choose from special blends such as Tomato-Tone, Garden-Tone, Plant-Tone. Flower-Tone, Rose-Tone and Holly-Tone for evergreens and azaleas. Four-pound bags are easier to handle in the garden and a bag costs less than $10. You save money when you purchase the ten-pound bags. They are totally organic and easy to apply. They absorb quickly into the soil and feed over a lengthy period. It is packaged in zippered plastic bags that are resealable and you just shake and pour from the zippered slot. You can purchase a bag a week and store in a cool, dry place and it will be there when the garden season starts. It has been proven in gardens for almost a hundred years. It has organic nutrients to promote growth of flowers and vegetables. Vegetables respond quickly to it.

Seed packets displayed in garden departments

It is early in the month of January and a sign of the spring and summer garden is now appearing in seed shops, garden centers, hardwares, Walmart, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Home Depot, and Ace Hardware. The seed racks are filled with packets of colorful flowers and vegetable seeds for the up and coming garden season. It may be early but you can purchase seed packets and stock them in a box in a dry place. Buy several packets each week and select the varieties and colors of flowers you want to plant in your flower beds and also the packets of vegetables that you plan to plant. They will not spoil. Make sure you buy packets that state on the label “packed for the 2023 garden season.”

Plow Monday: A New England tradition.

Plow Monday occurs in New England on Monday, Jan. 9. This day always occurs on the Monday that follows Epiphany. For New England farmers, it is the end of the Christmas holiday and the farmers return to their twelvehour schedules. It is now back to full time work and chores to begin another season of farming.

Another bit of weather lore

This is some crazy weather lore to begin the year of 2023. This bit of lore says that if rains much the first days after Christmas, it will be a wet year. My grandma in Northampton County had a different view on this piece of weather lore. Her view was that for the first 12 days after Christmas her prediction was each of the 12 days represented one month of the year and that day’s weather would determine the type of weather that month would bring. The first 12 days would predict what manner of weather would occur over next 12 months. We really think both these predictions are a bunch of crazy weather lore and certainly have no credible merits

Building up the immune system

The sun does shine quite often during the cold month of January, and we need these rays of ultraviolet warmth to build up our immune systems and protect us from viruses and germs. All you need to do is cuddle up with a toboggan, warm coat or blanket and a cup of hot black coffee. The front porch with a bright winter sun shining on you is a great way to spend some afternoon time on a winter day. The sun that shines today, on tomorrow may turn dark and gray. Harden your body to the warmth of the sun on a winter day.

Getting ready for a season of white stuff

Will we get much show as we move into the new year? We are certainly hoping for a few hefty snowfalls and we know that most children are. Now is the time to get down to the serious business of expectation of some snow, sleet, ice and freezing rain during January and February. Get the snow shovel ready or purchase one now. The time to by a snow shovel is when there is no snow on the ground. Buy a new ice scraper, de-icer fluid for the windshield washer and several spray cans of de-icer. Keep a few flashlights handy in case the power goes out. Have a few cans of easy food to prepare and some sandwich ingredients for quick meals if kids have snow days.

Hoe hoe hoedown

“A Lesson from Snowflakes.” We could all learn a lesson from tiny snowflakes. No two of them are alike, but observe how well they work together on a major task like tying up traffic on Interstate 40, Interstate 17 and US 52!

“Boring speaker.” During a long lecture, the speaker was interrupted five times by a listener in the balcony saying, “Speak louder, speak louder.” A man on the front row stood up and shouted, “What’s the matter, can’t you hear?” “No, I can’t hear” said the man in the balcony. The man on the front row said ” Well then, be thankful and shut up!”

The almanac for January

New Years Day was Sunday, Jan. 1. There will be a full moon on the night of Friday, Jan. 6. and this moon will be named “Full Wolf Moon.” Friday, Jan.6 will also be the Day of Epiphany or Twelfth Night or “Old Christmas.” The moon will reach its last quarter on Saturday, Jan. 14. Elvis Presley’s birthday was celebrated on Sunday, Jan. 8. There will be a new moon on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 21. Martin Luther King’s birthday will be celebrated on Monday, Jan. 16. Benjamin Franklin’s birthday will be Tuesday, Jan. 17. The moon reaches its first quarter on Saturday, Jan. 28.