Hoeing the corn

April 30, 2023 John Peters Columns, Opinion 0
By Wayne Easter

Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com

Our home was in the far outback of the Blue Ridge Mountains; a dozen miles west of Mount Airy and come spring of the year, we hit the fields at the break of day; trying to earn our daily bread, as generations before us had done; (the hard way) behind horse and plow in the hot summer sun.

I can still see it in my mind, Pa, Mama, my younger brother and I walking along behind the sled, with plow on board, marching along the Cleve Thomas Road to plow and hoe corn in Grandpa’s creek bottom. With hoes on shoulders, we looked like soldiers marching to war and when the day was done, we would look and feel like we had fought one.

As the sun came up over the trees, we were already “hard at it,” as Pa “looked a horse in the rear end the whole day long.” He “Old John” plowed the rows with a five-point cultivator, while Mama, my brother and myself chopped rag weeds, cockle-burrs, grass and pulled dirt up around each and every corn stalk.

As the morning dragged on, the sun climbed higher, the world got hotter and the cool fresh-plowed dirt felt good on hot bare feet. As the day passed, the rows got longer and to this day, I think some of them had no end. Even worse, I could almost swear that on the worst days, the sun stood still in the sky, just like it did in the Bible.

We normally carried a water jug to the fields, but at Grandpa’s field, a “bold” spring came from under a house-sized rock up in the bluff. When we took a break, we drank the cold water and I cooled my bare feet in the spring branch, while Stewart’s Creek sang me a fishing song as it fell down over the rapids above the Spruce Pine Hole. It might as well have been in another county, because there would be no wading or fishing on corn-hoeing day.

After almost meeting my Maker, what a relief it was to watch the sun go down behind the mountain, as we headed for home, supper and a night of rest. Come next morning, we would do it all over again until “laying-off-time” which came after three time of plowing and hoeing each field. Then (thank the Lord) there would be no more work in the fields until harvest time.