Plenty to do in Surry County

April 23, 2023 John Peters Columns, Opinion 0
By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

The other day I was proofing some pages for our next edition of Mayberry Magazine (It will be out soon, and has some great Mayberry-related stories!), reading through the calendar of upcoming events.

Then I started to think about the incredible level of talent that residents within the boundaries of Surry County display routinely. I‘ve written about this on several occasions — I recall the first time many years ago, not long after I’d taken on the editor’s position here at The Mount Airy News, writing about how amazed I was at how many talented individuals lived, worked, and performed in Mount Airy and the neighboring counties.

This area, of course, is well known for its old time and bluegrass music, roots in those genres of music going back generations, with some of the true masters of old time music having lived here.

But there’s so much more. I’m drawn a bit to performing arts, especially live stage productions, and I’m telling you, this region has so many talented actors and singers, far more than a community this size would typically have. Several times each year, the Surry Arts Council’s staff works with local volunteer actors to put on some fine and enjoyable productions to rival any community theater (Mary Poppins is the next one, coming in July at the Andy Griffith Playhouse).

Another group I’ve always appreciated is the Nonesuch Players. This is a drama and acting troupe founded in 2001 by Brack and Angela Llewellyn, putting on several shows each year for more than two decades. This group goes a little beyond a typical community theater in that many of its shows are originals, often penned by Brack. The group does all sorts of work, from traditional stage shows to dinner theaters, sometimes setting up shop at the L.H. Jones Auditorium in Mount Airy, but sometimes taking the show on the road to neighboring communities. Among its members are long-time stage actors along with folks sometimes making their first-ever appearance in a play. Their next show, by the way, is Charlie America, and is coming up May 5-7.

Another drama organization I’ve been enthralled with is the Cherry Orchard Theatre, which puts on shows every summer in a small outdoor area up in the mountains of Ararat, Virginia. The plays there feature some top-quality local talent, both as actors and writers, as well as the occasional Hollywood actor who comes in for a production.

Another thing that sets Cherry Orchard apart is the venue — while watching a show there, audience members get a wonderful view of Mountain Airy, Pilot Mountain, even all the way to Winston-Salem, with the city lights twinkling down in the valley below. (As an aside, the Cherry Orchard Theatre just finished its first-ever three-show run indoors, utilizing the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History for the February, March, and April performances).

I’ve just listed three groups putting on plays and musical stage productions at various times throughout the year, but that’s barely scratching the surface of what there is to see and do in Surry County.

The Surry Arts Council puts on a summer concert series that is the envy of many larger cities, with live professional bands coming in twice, sometimes three times a week, from the last weekend of April through Mayberry Days in September — and this year extending into October.

The regional history museum, downtown, has some of the most impressive displays and exhibits you’ll find, not to mention a charming and wildly popular ghost tour of the city from spring through autumn. The museum also puts on a number of classes for area folks — an upcoming hands-on blacksmithing seminar, along with a Mexican Dance class among them, to go along with history talks and so much more happening there.

That doesn’t even touch on the scads of activities throughout the year related to The Andy Griffith Show and the city’s standing as the original Mayberry; nor does it address the wide variety of music on display in the region — just about every week there are multiple jam sessions, concerts and singing sessions featuring local artists. If you’re a wine aficionado, the county has numerous wineries, with a host of concerts and other activities at the picturesque facilities.

And if none of that does anything for you, if you’re the kind of person who is most at peace when you can just get outdoors and away from everything, Surry County is for you as well. Mount Airy has one of the finest greenways around for walkers, runners, and cyclists; and the region is chock-full of hiking trails; river access for kayaks, canoes, and boats; and Pilot Mountain State Park.

I occasionally hear the idea that there’s nothing to do in Surry County. This I do not understand. With live music, shows, plays, concerts, cultural events, local sports and so much to do in the great outdoors — and I didn’t mention the dozens of fairs and festivals held here each year — I can’t imagine a person not being able to find something to do here. Now that the weather is warming, more people are itching to get out and do something. No need to leave the area — save yourself some gas money, just look around here and dive in, there’s plenty to do.