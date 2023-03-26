Preparing students for life

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County.
Mount Airy City Schools (MACS) works hard to help every student have a plan for life now and after school. If we are simply preparing students to be “good workers” we have missed the point. Every child deserves the right to have a successful life and a fulfilling career, not just have a job. Education is the great equalizer and allows all children the potential to grow up to fulfill their dreams.
How many of you wake up every day excited to go to a job? How many of you wake up every day happy with your life and your career? I hope each of you finds joy every day. I love my life, enjoy my friends and family, and know that I made the right choice in my career. Each student needs to wake up every day of their life with these same feelings and sense of accomplishment. Education can help them reach this goal.
Lead-Innovate-Serve is the framework of MACS. We look at the industry needs in our region and state to make sure students have careers available to them when they graduate. So, why would we help students lead, innovate, and serve in the area of high tech? High tech is an opportunity that is ripe for students right now across North Carolina. The projection of high tech careers is in the top five of careers needed in our state for the foreseeable future.
North Carolina has welcomed the technology industry with careers ranging from game designer to computer analyst. The top technology jobs for 2023 are software developer, cybersecurity expert, IT (information technology), and web developer, according to US News – best jobs 2023 (https://money.usnews.com/careers/best-jobs/rankings/best-technology-jobs). Imagine graduating from a two or four year college and making more than $100,000 starting out in a career. This field is so diverse that there are many different areas and opportunities for students to explore.
North Carolina is the No. 4 fastest growing state for the high tech industry and high tech is adding $37 billion dollars to the state economy (https://wraltechwire.com/2023/02/03/tech-sector-tech-jobs-will-continue-to-be-major-engine-of-nc-economy/). According to the NC STIR Key findings (https://www.nctech.org/_files/_pdf/resources/NCSTIR-KeyFindings-2023-web.pdf) the tech industry is more than 20% of North Carolina’s overall employment. MACS believes that we need to seize this opportunity to prepare our students for high tech careers.
Apple and Google have entered our state and created more than 4,000 jobs and have openings that need workers with the right skills. The average salary for high tech careers is $187,000. The high tech industry is allowing a lot of flexibility for their workers. Just imagine, working for a high tech industry and living right here in Surry County. That is the best of both worlds and we need to connect MACS students to these opportunities equipping them with the skills needed. Almost all local industry partners have a high tech component in their field. Schools, hospitals, construction companies, retail companies, pharmacies, and other local businesses will need students with computer skills. Everyone will need to know how to use computers, create web-pages, develop spreadsheets, and create documents at a minimum. We need to equip our children with these basic skills.
MACS has many areas that prepare students for high tech careers. We begin iPads in kindergarten, balanced with paper, pencils, and manipulatives. As students progress through elementary school they begin to understand how to complete basic coding, web-design, and creation using technology. It is built in seamlessly to our science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) theme. Students may be programming robots in elementary school, creating designs in middle school, competing with robotics, and ultimately completing internships using technology in high school. We have opportunities for students to intern with high tech companies in Raleigh and never having to leave the area. This would have been unforeseeable just a few years ago.
The newest addition to our toolkit to help students access high tech careers is esport. We have tremendous existing programs with Andrea Brown leading our Adobe Academy and Garrett Howlett leading our engineering and drone programs. Esports is a new and exciting technology program we have added to Mount Airy High School. It has a similar feel to when we added robotics to the middle school and high school programs several years ago. We see that those are extremely popular and have led many graduates to careers in technology and related fields.
Esport teaches students how to use gaming and design in a positive way. Teenagers are all about gaming, why not harness these amazing skills into something positive. Esports can be used to help teach students how to interact socially with peers in a guided environment, provide a place for them to use their technology skills to gain certifications, and find their pathway to higher education. Esports can help teens feel more engaged at school, create positive peer groups, and develop plans for after school graduation. (https://www.viewsonic.com/library/education/esports-schools-good/)
Mount Airy High School will have an esport gaming area where students will take esports management 1 and esports management 2. These are attached to our Career and Technology Education area of entrepreneurship. Students will learn technology skills, communication skills, as well as how to engage with others in positive social settings. A student that takes the class may also try out for the competitive esport game competition team.
This comprehensive program will be a door into the world of high tech. Here’s a recent quote from Noah Cox who will be teaching these courses, “Video game design and esports are growing areas of STEAM that I have been interested in for a long while now. I believe that the esports management courses will be able to give students an opportunity to hopefully find a college and career path more suited to their interests and abilities. Gaming is the fun-factor that usually gets kids interested in the program, but the more advanced technological and computer science skills that these students will learn along the way will be what sticks with them for the rest of their educational career.”
Anyone interested in learning more about this program can reach out to Mr. Cox at ncox@mtairy.k12.nc.us.