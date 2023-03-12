School Resource Officers form lifelong relationships

March 12, 2023
Dr. Travis L. Reeves, Superintendent Surry County Schools

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a feature of The Mount Airy News, presenting commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County.

If students and staff are to achieve their full potential, schools must be safe and feel safe. Students who report feeling safe in school are more engaged in class, have higher academic achievement, and have lower rates of absenteeism, truancy, and behavioral issues. Staff members also benefit from safe schools. Those educators who report feeling safe in school are better able to focus on classroom activities, are more likely to remain in their positions, and are better equipped to teach and support students. Simply put, feeling safe in school is connected to achieving educational outcomes for students.

Safety is a top priority for the Surry County Schools Board of Education. This past fall, the Surry County Schools Board of Education set a goal to add additional elementary school resource officers to our elementary school campuses. For the past 10 years, we have made many safety improvements to all our brick-and-mortar campuses but feel it is necessary to have a uniformed law officer present at our elementary schools as much as possible.

As a result of this goal, we have been exploring multiple ideas from multiple funding sources. Earlier this year, the district announced that Surry County Schools had entered into an agreement with the Town of Pilot Mountain to place a full-time school resource officer (SRO) at Pilot Mountain Elementary School beginning Jan. 31. At the time of this publication, Sergeant Jason Chrismon has served at Pilot Mountain Elementary School for almost one month and has loved working with students and staff.

When asked about his experience so far, Sgt. Chrismon commented, “Being at Pilot Mountain Elementary has been a blessing, not just because I have a child that goes to school here, but because I get to build positive relationships, serve as a mentor to students, and work with the staff to continue to keep the school environment safe.” We are thankful to the Town of Pilot Mountain Commissioners for supporting this safety initiative and to have a community that supports safer schools.

On Monday, Feb. 6, the Surry County Commissioners approved the motion to match grant funding in order to add three new school resource officer positions and provide additional support to our two existing elementary SROs. By adding three new officers, there will now be a total of six school resource officers dedicated to keeping our elementary campuses safe. This would not be possible without the close relationship between the Surry County Commissioners, Surry County Sheriff’s Office, and Surry County Schools and the shared mission to keep schools safe. As we move forward, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office and Surry County Schools will work together to fill these positions and place officers this spring.

In Surry County Schools, school resource officers are valued members of our school communities and help promote a safe, supportive, and peaceful school environment. Through positive relationships with students and collaboration with school staff, SROs proactively address school safety issues and make an impact on the lives of our students. We are grateful for their dedication.