Voter ID? Use Real ID

March 4, 2023 John Peters Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

This is in reference to Feb. 28 “Their View” (Get off the voter ID merry-go-round) by John Hood.

One aspect not touched by Mr. Hood is the enactment of the Real ID Act of 2005. Why enact this draconian requirement to only be used for air travel, driver licenses, and entrance into government buildings? The Real ID can be used to verify voter identity and state of residency, as well (most States have requirements for persons who drive to re-register their vehicle in the new State of residency).

Common sense says the Real ID is a practical solution to the ID legislative merry-go-round with respect to exercising our right to vote. As Mr. Hood says, “Enough already.”

G.J. Harmon

Mount Airy