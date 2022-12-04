Do you know the Mountain Man?

By Wayne Easter

Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com

If you traveled the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains back in the day, you probably met him, unless he wished otherwise. He was corn-fed, creek-baptized, lean as a fishing pole, wore clod-hopper shoes, bib overalls, a black floppy hat, grew a long black beard, carried a huge shotgun and was “mean as a snake when messed with,” so it was said.

But, he also had a heart of gold and would give you the shirt off his back if you were in need, or maybe just for the heck of it.

He was a man of the land who knew when it would rain, when it would snow, when fish would bite best, what kind and where. His hand-shake was his bond and he brewed the best corn likker’ on God’s Green Earth. “Them Revenoors” were the enemy and he liked nothing better than matching wits with “Them Devils.” By the time they stumbled on his still place, the still was long-gone and he was already cooking in another holler.

He was king of his castle, (such as it was) and a mean hickory switch kept his kids on the straight and narrow. When they asked “why,” he said, “Because I said so.” He chopped wood with a double-bladed axe, hunted, fished, and grew corn in the same fields his ancestors dug out of the woods at the beginning of time.

His foxhounds were his pride and joy and many were the nights he listened to Old Blue chase a fox three miles away in the mountainside: the best music known to mankind. “Old Betsy” was his shotgun and his best friend; he hunted with it; ate with it, and when Mama went on the warpath, he slept with it. At Christmas time, he made his own fireworks by shooting Old Betsy in the air at nothing.

Any doubts about him being a tough old bird went away on the last day of December, when he and his pals “took on a bait” of their “favorite beverage” and celebrated the coming of the New Year by skinny-dipping in an ice-cold creek at the stroke of midnight. (Each and all thanked their Lord for the big bonfire burning nearby.)

Who might this legend be? He could very well be my pa or your pa, or maybe our grandpa or great-grandpa; a rough, tough man from the hills who was afraid of nothing but his wife. He had no desire to see the world because he already lived in Paradise and spent his entire life within sight of the place he was born. One of his greatest joys was watching the seasons change, and the one he liked best began when the wild geese flew north in early February, which told him spring was coming again to his precious land.

Let’s hope and pray that maybe, just maybe, some of his traits have been “handed down” through the years and let’s never forget the legend who came before us: to whom we owe so much; a dyed-in-the-wool Mountain Man.