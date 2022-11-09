Reader takes issue with Main Street plan

It all began with a City council meeting inviting merchants and towns people to weigh in on a new Main Street plan. This plan was put together by Benchmark Planning out of Charlotte. The room was full and people were standing in the hallways. Many lined up to oppose the plan, 18 to be exact. Fifteen spoke against the plan and three spoke in favor of the plan. After looking at the renderings of the plan, and seeing the changes proposed for Main Street. I myself made an appeal.

To everyone’s surprise, the mayor brought the plan to the floor for a vote, and the plan was approved 3-2. When this happened, two-thirds of the people walked out in shock.

What followed was a plan devised to save Main Street. Many merchants banded together to plan a peaceful march down Main Street and to start a petition to bring attention to this situation.

What then followed was another town council meeting. Appeals were once again made and the majority of the town council resorted to accusing us, who opposed the Main Street plan, of spreading misinformation. We were called nay sayers, doomsday prophets, fear mongers, and a few other hurtful names.

Meantime we had our peaceful Save Our Main Street Walk. A walk that began with prayer and ended with a nice discussion from concerned citizens and merchants.

Jon Cawley, Deborah Cochran, John Pritchard and Gene Rees attended our walk and listened to our concerns, which was most appreciated.

Fast forward to the next town council meeting. At this meeting three of us again appealed to the council. I addressed the council with my concerns of the changes proposed for Main Street. I quoted directly from the plan concerning “flex space” created by using movable bollards and following a “cookie cutter” design originating in large cities like Asheville, Seattle, New York, and Brooklyn. Also I quoted from the plan the concerns I have about Main Street becoming another Market Street, in which the plan mentions outdoor dining and extended late night hours for entertaining purposes.

Martha Truskolaski, owner of the Spotted Moon gift shop, presented our petition to “Save Main Street” to the council. The petition contained over 1,000 names representing merchants, towns people, and visitors from over 300 cities, including Mexico and Canada. People signed our petition to express their feelings about our Main Street. They were genuinely concerned about these changes. Upon presenting our petition to the mayor, his comment was, “This is impressive. “

So where are we now? It’s election time and time to choose who will lead us forward, so who do we choose?

Ron Niland, a nice man, an incumbent, a true politician, evidenced by these comments: “My philosophy of leadership is of building the atmosphere that encourages our board to discuss our opinions and move forward when it benefits our community.”

Example: support of the 3-2 vote in favor of passing the Main Street plan by city council, when many attending were opposed and upset.

Or, Jon Cawley, a nice man with a low profile approach, concerned , and willing to listen, as evidenced by these comments: “The first responsibility of a leader is to define the present reality. The last responsibility is to say ‘Thank you.’ Everything in between is about serving people.:

Example: (He) voted against (the) Main Street plan when he observed the unrest of many merchants and towns people at the town hall meeting.

As Jon Cawley said concerning the Main Street plan. “It was obvious that the public was not ready for it, which the commissioners had the power to act on or not.” Holding the vote then was a poor decision on our part.” I couldn’t say it better myself.

The choice is now yours. May I ask that you prayerfully consider your choice?

Karen Armstrong

Mount Airy