Thumbs up for festival, down for commissioner

October 22, 2022 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

A huge thumbs up to the scores of city employees who contributed to the resounding success of this year’s Autumn Leaves Festival, hosted by the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce. As a result of the collaborative efforts of city employees from all departments – police, fire, rescue squad, public works (especially the streets division), etc. – the spirit of the ‘Mayberry’ community was on full display and appreciated by all.

The only sour note – and one deserving a solid thumbs down — was evidenced by lame-duck Commissioner Joe Zalescik who, apparently for his own selfish purposes, appropriated a block of parking spaces in the parking lot next to the Post Office – including two legally-designated and clearly identified handicapped parking spaces and their accompanying and well-marked access aisles for van accessibility.

On the opening day of the festival, Zalescik used the handicapped-designated spaces and others to strategically stage his Farmers Market vendor booth as close as possible to the heavy pedestrian traffic expected to pass by as festival-goers made their way along the city sidewalk, to reach the south-end of the event’s perimeter. It’s unfortunate that many physically-challenged individuals were denied their legitimate use of several handicapped parking spots that day so they could have conveniently and comfortably accessed the festival or the Post Office.

I’m wondering if Joe Zalescik’s appropriation of handicapped-designated spots that day was a one-off; or does he, every Friday, shamelessly put his personal peanut profits ahead of behaving as a thoughtful, considerate citizen, and city commissioner?

Rebecca Harmon

Mount Airy