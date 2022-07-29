God’s word is screaming the truth.

2 Corinthians 4:1 Therefore seeing we have this ministry, as we have received mercy, we faint not;2 But have renounced the hidden things of dishonesty, not walking in craftiness, nor handling the word of God deceitfully; but by manifestation of the truth commending ourselves to every man’s conscience in the sight of God.3 But if our gospel be hid, it is hid to them that are lost:4 In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine unto them.

We are living in a time when our belief as Christians is being tested; our faith is being put under a microscope for Satan to see our every weakness. The very moral laws of God are being pushed aside and replaced by the evil heart of mankind. The Bible says in verse 4 of 2 Corinthians 4:4 In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not.

Satan has blinded the minds of the unbeliever, but God has given mercy and grace to those who have their faith in Christ Jesus. After we are saved through the blood of Jesus we have renounced, which means to give up, those hidden things (or things in secret of dishonesty), not walking in craftiness, nor handling the word of God deceitfully; but by manifestation of the truth commending ourselves to every man’s conscience in the sight of God.

Apostle Paul is saying we don’t handle God’s word deceitfully which means don’t present God’s word in a way that keeps the truth hidden and gives false impressions. We are to present God’s word in truth so that we can be shown worthy in the eyes of people and in the sight of God. I have always in my 26 some years preached, sung, and wrote the truth of the gospel of Christ. I have taken the word of God from the KJV Bible for its face value and never tried to smooth over what God says is wrong.

The Bible is not a book for God to pat us on the back and say good job. That will come later on judgment day for Christians at the Judgment Seat of Christ if anyone should be so worthy. The Bible says; All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness:17 That the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works. 2 Timothy 3:16.

Now if you ever think you are perfect while you are here on earth you better step back and take a real close look at yourself. If anyone ever thinks they are perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works you are deceiving yourself and certainly not fooling God. God’s word is a goal that is set before us for correction of our sinful nature. I don’t believe anyone can reach God’s goal of righteousness on earth except the Lord Jesus.

We are running a race as a servant of God, not as a self-made saint before people. This race that we are running for God has road signs that are taken from the Bible like 1 John1:8 If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us. So while we are still in the race we come upon the next sign that says in 1 John1:9 If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.

We are not confessing our sins to keep our salvation; we are confessing our sins because of our sinful nature and keeping our prayer life in tip-top shape. But if you bypass that sign of confessing your sins the last road sign will pop up. 1 John1:10 If we say that we have not sinned, we make him a liar, and his word is not in us. So we take time to talk to the Lord because we know and He knows we have sinned. We need and must have a regular prayer life because we are the sheep running a race for the Shepherd that speaks to us when we listen for correction and instruction. Jesus said; John 10:27 My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me.

God is holy and there is a barrier that exists between God and us when we come to Him with unconfessed sin in our lives. The Bible says in Isaiah 59:2 But your iniquities have separated between you and your God, and your sins have hid his face from you, that he will not hear. That is the very reason you can’t put yourself upon a pedestal of righteousness as a human.

I’m trying to express the truth in a human-understanding way. Sometimes it takes loudly spoken words for folks to listen to the truth. I believe that God is using His word to scream out to His people today not to get caught up in this world of hate, to gather your children together and keep them under the shadow of God and keep them from using a false source of being in control without God in an animated world.

Mankind is out of control today because they are without God and the next generation is going to be worse. So don’t let that happen to your kids no matter how old they are. Teach them the road signs of the Bible now. If they belong to Christ, it will be a lot easier on them today than God chastening later in life, believe me I know.

Love in Christ Jesus.

