Reader: Enforce Constitution as it is written

To the Editor,

America needs to start enforcing the 2nd Amendment to the Constitution as it is written, not as it has been obscenely misconstrued by the NRA and the firearm manufacturing lobby.

The first words are “a well regulated militia.” North Carolina has several well-regulated militias within its borders. You will find them at Camp LeJeune, Cherry Point MCAS, Seymour Johnson, AFB, and Ft. Bragg to name a few.

Just the ones that I mentioned probably have more assault weapons than the rest of North Carolina’s citizens, but in today’s environment that could well be argumentative. If you go to those well regulated militias you will find that those weapons are all under lock and key when they are not in use. Ammunition for those weapons are stored in a separate secure location. Large quantities are usually stored in explosive bunkers for safety.

All ammunition for assault weapons in the United States can be purchased by the assault weapon owners but should be delivered to the closest law enforcement location for secure storage, just like the militias. The ammunition should be kept by law enforcement in the owner’s name and they could come in and check it out in the amounts that they need for a purpose and the location where it is to be expended noted. The expension of large quantities should be observed, just like in the militias. The expended shells should be accounted for, just like it is in the militias.

Well regulated militias examine their members mentally, physically and morally before they are allowed to join. Those accepted are required to take an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States in order to become members. They are then trained in the safety, maintenance and use of weapons of war.

Well regulated militias are much more than having an ID card and owning a bunch of weapons. I believe that governors, county commissioners, sheriffs, city mayors, city manager, police chiefs and others can and should regulate the ammunition for assault weapons and that it would not infringe on the right of the people to bear arms.

The example is the actions of the well regulated militias that has been necessary for the security of a free state and has kept it free time after time. Control the ammunition, just like the well regulated militias. This is written by a man that has qualified many times as an expert with several assault weapons and expended thousands of rounds through them as a member of a well regulated militia.

Our children and grandchildren need to be students at school not targets on an open range.

James Roberts SFC. (USAret.)

Pilot Mountain