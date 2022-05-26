Act or react, that is the question

To the Editor,
We are all in shock with the news of yet another mass shooting. This time in Uvalde, Texas. Then the news this morning (Wednesday, May 25) of a fight at a Circle K on Rockford Street that ended with someone dying from a gunshot wound.
What can we agree on? How do we react, or better act?
I think we can agree that more legislation is not the answer.
We have laws on the books that are not easy to enforce. It’s complicated.
We may have some agreement that background checks, sales of high-capacity magazines and the need for the average citizen to own a military style tactical weapon might be a small step in the right direction. However, the problem seems to be more personal.
It starts with us. Can we, as a member of society, slow down the anger? Anger fuels divisiveness. We seem to spend more time, as with our politics, throwing stones at the other political party in order to gain leverage. What would happen if we woke up every day looking for something positive to share and do — like Giving to Second Harvest Food Bank at Chick fil A. Wednesday, May 25? Making sure our children are taken to places such as Reeves Community Center, Surry Arts Council happenings, open air concerts on Market Street, the park, the library, activities in one of our 188 local churches and more?
Parents, you don’t have to repeat the failures and short comings of your past. You have the unique power to make positive change. In small ways at first, but the more you do, the more you learn and the better your life and those around you can be.
So I challenge you to act.
Robert L. Meinecke
Mount Airy