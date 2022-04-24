City roads, sidewalks, need work

December 05, 2021
To the Editor:
Filing for the 2022 General Election begins Dec. 6. Since Board of Education seats are no longer nonpartisan, those interested in running for a board of education must file between Dec. 6 – Dec. 17 for the March Primary. While citizens will cast their votes for numerous candidates please be aware of what members of school boards are allowed to oversee and what they have no control over.
The local boards of education do not set or select the curriculum for their school systems. The curriculum is selected by the State Board of Education, whose members are appointed by the General Assembly. The North Carolina State Board of Education consists of the lieutenant governor, state treasurer, and 11 members appointed by the governor and confirmed by the General Assembly for eight-year terms (three at-large, eight from designated educational districts across the state) and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI).
What is the role of the Board of Education?
The role of the school board can be summarized in the following areas:
– To provide vision and direction for the school system
– To create policies in accordance with state law to establish standards, accountability, and evaluation of essential operations of the school district.
– To prepare the budget for presentation to the county commissioners
– To hire, support, and evaluate the Superintendent.
– To perform judicial functions by conducting hearings as appropriate.
– To advocate for the school district, staff, and especially the students in all interactions with other governmental entities and the public.
There is a Board Member Code of Ethics and each board member must fulfill the legal requirement to receive a minimum of 12 hours of training annually. The training includes but is not limited to, public school law, public school finance, and duties and responsibilities of local boards of education as well as the state-required ethics training.
If you are truly interested in serving on the Mount Airy City Schools Board of Education and have a passion for our schools and community, I urge you to let your interests be known. Serving as an advocate for the students of our school system can be very rewarding. Contact a current board member, attend the monthly board meetings and be knowledgeable in the current issues and concerns facing education in North Carolina.
You do have to live in the city school district, and in the district in which are filing to run:
– District B (Mount Airy #2, #3 Voting Precincts), one seat
– District C (Mount Airy #4, #5 Voting Precincts), one seat
– District D (Mount Airy #6, #7 Voting Precincts), one seat
– At Large (All Mount Airy Voting Precincts), one seat
If you are sincerely interested in serving the students of Mount Airy City Schools, reach out to an existing board member and research the responsibilities and importance of the position.
Wendy Carriker
Mount Airy