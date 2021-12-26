Surry County: A community committed to volunteering

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County.

Mount Airy City Schools has a mission to lead, innovate, and serve. Leadership is built throughout our K-12 classrooms. We have leaders in each classroom, at each school, and in many areas such as the arts and athletics. We provide leadership opportunities in our elementary program, Leader in Me, as well as Interact Rotary and HOSA clubs beginning in middle school, and through the Chick-Fil-A Leadership Club at the high school level, just to name a few.

We hope every child develops their own leadership style and strengthens their skills to lead throughout life. This year, during a pandemic, our leaders have helped each student and school return to in-person learning, five days a week beginning in August. Mount Airy City Schools deeply values leadership and service to our students and community.

Over this year, our principals have shown exactly how leaders should act during a crisis. They stepped up to the challenge, overcame great obstacles, put students first, and problem-solved every day to keep our schools open. Emily Niston at BH Tharrington Primary (BHT), Chelsy Payne at Jones Intermediate, Levi Goins at Mount Airy Middle School (MAMS), and Jason Dorsett at Mount Airy High School (MAHS) set the bar high for leaders across our state. They have been absolutely amazing and have shown true leadership when given tremendous life challenges.

Emily Niston is finishing her fourth year at BH Tharrington and leads the school where it all begins for Mount Airy City Schools students and families. BHT had amazing growth of more than 5% last year with kindergarten growing from 95 to over 130 students in one year. Tharrington has also received “Lighthouse Status” with Leader in Me (LIM). This illustrates that Ms. Niston, as a leader, also models leadership with her students. Students through the LIM program set their own academic and personal goals, share their progress through student-led conferences, as well as help plan classroom, school-wide events, and activities. Ms. Niston has led the school to double the enrollment for our Spanish dual language immersion program and works every day to show BHT as the premiere K-2 school and staff in the state.

Our Leader in Me program continues at Jones Intermediate School where Chelsy Payne is serving as principal. This is her second full year at Jones Intermediate as she began her principal career in the spring of 2019. The LIM program helps students set their own goals, create a plan to attain those, and participate in many activities that earn them service and leadership hours. We know that this is setting the tone for a lifetime of leadership and we want all of our students to graduate as leaders. Mrs. Payne completed the Distinguished Leadership Program through the North Carolina Principal and Assistant Principals Association (NCPAPA) this year. She was out on maternity leave for part of the year and continued to lead in many ways even while on leave. We are thankful for Bill Goins stepping up and filling in for us. The team at Jones has shown that we can come back to school and lead our community to a strong place even during the pandemic by continuing to offer Spanish for All, visual arts, recess, STEAM classes, and academically gifted classes.

Mount Airy Middle School was able to return to school in August and continue with the arts, academic competitions, and sports. This is truly remarkable as the year held many challenges for each of these to occur. Thankfully, first-year principal, Levi Goins met this tremendous challenge. He brainstormed with his staff and students on how to make each of these pieces happen. Some of the opportunities in athletics didn’t occur in many parts of the state but MAMS came back strong, experiencing only one team quarantine during the 2020-2021 school year. We know that leadership, careful planning, support from coaches, athletic directors, parents, staff, and students had to all be present for this to occur.

The North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities (NCASA) recognized Mr. Goins and his team for participating in academic competitions when many others found it impossible. NCASA awarded Mr. Goins as finalist for Principal of the Year, Patricia Combs, as finalist for program director of the year, the school won the School Challenge Cup with the most statewide points for a middle school, the district won the School District Cup with the most points for a district, and also had a student named NCASA Student of the Year. This award went to Abby Epperson who participated in at least five academic competitions and placed in the top category in several of these. She is also set to participate in the International HOSA competition. It is fantastic to see leadership modeled and encouraged throughout the middle school.

Jason Dorsett, principal at Mount Airy High School, brought back the only high school five days a week beginning in August. This is his third year at Mount Airy High School. This accomplishment is great when realizing that most high school students around the state didn’t go back to school full time until just recently. This will make a big difference in helping these students be career and college ready and have a head start on many students throughout our nation. Jason Dorsett is our Mount Airy City Schools Principal of the Year this year for many reasons. He leads by example and attends almost every single event at the high school showing his support for staff and students. He also works hard to create innovative programs as the high school will be adding aviation science to the drone program and construction to the existing cabinetry program just to name a few.

Athletics was very difficult for everyone this year and he led the state in bringing all athletics back with few quarantines. High school students were able to come to class, take all the normal classes offered, and keep clusters and school transmission to a minimum while gaining students this year. Remote students from around the region were able to come to Mount Airy High School and attend face-to-face. That is amazing and will make such a difference in those teenagers’ future.

I am extremely proud of Mount Airy City Schools, our students, families, staff and administrators who worked together this year to show true leadership in a pandemic. Leadership shined throughout every avenue that challenged us this year. Today, I want to take time to celebrate four of our leaders, Emily Niston, Chelsy Payne, Levi Goins, and Jason Dorsett. If you see these folks please give them a pat on the back and encourage them. This is notably the hardest year they have had in their careers but it may just have made the biggest impact on their students. We want to thank them and let them know that their leadership matters. If you want to be a part of Mount Airy City Schools please feel free to check out our latest publication of the innovative programs we have to offer your family: https://bit.ly/AboutMount Airy City Schools21-22