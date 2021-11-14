It seems that some of our county commissioners have little to do but to pass resolutions.
First there was the “Coca Cola machine” debacle. Now it seems they think there is another battle to fight with yet another resolution. According to the Nov. 3 Mount Airy News article “FBI told to stay out of Surry County Schools,” the commissioner’s latest resolution protests against the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s plan “to hold meetings to assist in developing strategies for addressing threats against public school administrators, board members, teachers and staff.”
Back in the early 2000s, public schools nationwide dealt with the issue of bomb threats. As a principal, I attended training sessions sponsored by the SBI and the FBI. Many of the strategies learned in these sessions led to the development of protocols that are likely still in place today in our school and school district level emergency action plans. My advice is to at least listen to what the FBI professionals may advise. It’s possible that local officials could learn something that better protects a child or a school employee.
Some time ago, the county commissioners declared war on roadside litter in our county. I’m not sure if there was a resolution enacted by the commissioners to support the anti-littering efforts. If there wasn’t, there should have been. I applaud their efforts and agree with them 100% on this issue. But these days, we are exposed to a different kind of litter.
I have a suggestion for the next Surry County commissioner’s resolution. It should deal with individuals who are driving around Surry County polluting the environment with a different kind of trash. It is not the physical trash like is mentioned above. It is the verbal and visual trash displayed on vehicles spewing hate and profanity for all eyes to see, including our small children or grandchildren. This graphic sexual language and profanity is very hard to look at and even harder to explain to a child. While this trash may be “legal” under the first amendment, it is wrong and it needs to stop.
Evidently, the people who display this offensive language on their vehicles crave attention. Perhaps we could find a constructive way to meet their need for attention. I think the next county commissioner’s resolution should direct our sheriff’s department staff to assist these folks by giving them their utmost attention. We could also seek the help of the local city and town police officials as well. Who knows? Maybe these folks are just lost and need directions. Quite possibly, they could need counseling on ways to operate their vehicle in a safer manner. By all means, let’s give them the attention they deserve on a consistent basis every single day.
I volunteer to help the Surry County commissioners draft this resolution.
Tom Hemmings
Dobson