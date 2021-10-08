Tech upgrade good for public input

To the Editor,

Reporter Tom Joyce sure loves the word “mulling” as evidenced by his second use in the Oct. 3 edition of Mount Airy News regarding a major technology upgrade.

I personally believe any upgrade to the council chambers (not the entire building) in the Mount Airy Municipal Building will be an asset to the citizens of the city. I have attended two meetings there and was astounded at how far behind technology the city currently is. No one can hear anything that any commissioner says! Only when public comments are invited, can a speaker be heard. So, yes, mull is the correct word for Mr. Joyce to use since the only thing participants hear is unintelligible mumbling. Even going online to view the proceedings is fraught with an inability to see or hear clearly what is transpiring at the meeting.

My little, itty, bitty church has better technology than the commissioners chambers to aid in participatory worship. Let’s get with the program, and have participatory city council meetings.

G J Harmon

Mount Airy