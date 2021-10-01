John 3:16 sums up all of the word of God

Last call for the blueberry harvest

As we move into August, the 2021 blueberry harvest will soon be over. You still have enough time to make a visit to a field near you. It takes awhile to harvest a gallon of blueberries, but actually it takes more patience than it does time. Even if you do not have the extra time to pick blueberries, you can purchase them by the gallon ready picked for just a fraction more per gallon. Call ahead and most fields will have them ready for you to pick up.

The zinnia bed has visitors in the form of colorful butterflies

A real plus of summer is when the zinnia bed is covered with green foliage and a rainbow of zinnia blooms — large, small, medium — adorned with lush green foliage. Adding even more color is the daily visitation of yellow and black tiger swallowtails and the majestic Monarch butterflies plus a variety of small butterflies that also pay a visit. To keep zinnias in bloom over a long season, use a water wand to water only the base of the zinnias instead of spraying all of the foliage. In doing this , it will prevent the powdery mildews and fungus from infecting the leaves. As the season moves along, this process will pay dividends when the finches come to harvest zinnias for food.

The ferns of summer — a show of beauty and greenery

The asparagus and panda fern are sprawling over the sides of their containers and responding to Plant-Tone organic plant food as well as a daily drink of water. They have a semi sunny location on the back of the deck away from direct sunlight. We trim them back each month to promote new growth and also prepare them for winter over in the sunny confines of the living room in a semi sunny location. These ferns are ow beginning their seventh year of growth.

Broiling bacon for a BLT treat

In last week’s garden plot, we mentioned a B.L.T with McCormick bacon pieces. Today, we discuss the old fashioned broiled bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich with melt in your mouth bacon slices (not crunch, but golden brown). To prepare great bacon for a sandwich, start with a great brand of bacon. You may pay more for a great brand of bacon, but you also gets something that makes a bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich extra special. Remember, you always get just what you pay for. Use an oven broiler pan that is sprayed with Pam baking spray. Separate the bacon into strips and spread on the broiler rack, broil on a low setting until golden brown, turn over and broil the other side. Place a pint of water in bottom of broiler pan before beginning the broiling process. When both sides of the bacon is golden brown, not crunchy, but stiff. There will not be much grease on the bacon, but remove and place on a paper towel for a minute or so, and then assemble the sandwich. Use a layer of mayonnaise on both sides of the bread or mayo on one side and Thousand Island dressing on the other.

Larger green sweet bell peppers

The best attribute of green peppers is that you can have an abundant supply and harvest them all the way until frost. Another of their attributes are that they are easy to freeze in pint or quart plastic containers. All you have to do is wash them, slice the tops off, remove the seed, and dice the peppers into quarter inch pieces, place in containers and freeze. In winter and all year long, keep a pint or quart handy for recipes such as meatloaf, spaghetti sauce, chilli and salads. To use in a meatloaf, place a half cup of frozen green peppers in the blender and place in “Grate” mode for a few seconds. Mix grated peppers with other meatloaf ingredients. You can enjoy larger bell peppers with this simple procedure. When you see the first white blooms on the pepper plants, mix three tablespoons of Epsom salts, found in the medicine department at Walmart, and at most pharmacies. Mix the Epsom salts in a sprinkling can and pour around the base of the pepper plants. Repeat process every ten days. The result will be larger peppers. This solution also works well on jalapeno, red cayenne, and banana peppers.

Another use for Epsom salts

Epsom salts can also be used as a preventative measure to keep rabbits and groundhogs from eating foliage and vines of your green beans. Mix two tablespoons of Epsom salts in a half a gallon of water and fill a spray bottle (such as window spay comes in). Spray a fine mist on the foliage and stems on a sunny, hot afternoon. sprinkle a few moth balls around the perimeter of the garden where any crop of the beans are planted and rabbits and groundhogs will vamoose! Last year, we had a groundhog under our barn. We threw a handful of moth balls under the barn the hog found another place to wallow all day.

Keep birdbaths filled twice a day

Dog day afternoons and the upcoming heat of August quickly heats up the water in the birdbaths. The baths need fresh cool water in the morning and again in late afternoon. A lot of the water birds use is for taking baths as well as drinking and also a place to cool off with a dip which splashes out a lot of water.

Four o’clocks put on a show

The four o’clocks look like a “Christmas in July and August” showpiece. Their dark green foliage forms a perfect background for the red, white, pink, yellow, wine, speckled and marbled blooms that resemble Christmas ornaments. With daylight savings time in progress, they could be named five o’clocks. Many times during the summer it is almost twilight when they finally open up, and their blooms will take their place tomorrow evening.

Promoting new foliage on coleus or Josephs coat

The beautiful red, cream, yellow, white, wine, mint green, and purple leaves of the coleus or Josephs coat can be prolonged all summer by pinching off the purple seed flowers as they form. Keep them pinched off and new foliage will keep forming. Feed coleus once a month with Flower-Tone organic medium. Water coleus twice each week until water runs out of the container.

Keeping hanging baskets cool

Not only does the dog day sun dry out the potting medium in hanging baskets but it heats up the baskets also. Not only does the soil in the hanging baskets need a drink of water but the basket itself needs to be cooled off. Every evening as the sun goes down use the water wand or the sprinkling can and apply plenty of cool water to cool the basket and flow through the holes in the bottom of the baskets. Use Flower-Tone organic flower food for hanging baskets, zinnia beds, containers of annuals, and flower beds. It is a totally organic product that comes in four pound zippered plastic bags. apply a handful to each container or basket and stir it into the potting medium and then give the flower a drink of water. Feed the flowers once a month.

A fresh tomato heated by the dog day afternoon

Nothing taste like a sun heated garden fresh red tomato. Take a knife and the salt shaker to the garden plot. Remove a fresh tomato from the vine, wipe it with a paper towel, cut out the core and enjoy the ruby of the garden. At grandma’s Northampton County garden, we remember taking her huge homemade biscuits to the garden, coated with Duke’s mayonnaise, salt, pepper and thick slices fresh from her garden. Nothing compare to a freshly harvested tomato.

Hoe hoe hoedown

“Tale of the worm and the snail.” An earthworm and a snail decided to go on a trip. when they arrived at the airport, there were only two seats left, one aboard a plane and one aboard a helicopter. “You take the plane,” said the snail, “and I will go by helicopter.” “Absolutely not,” said the earthworm. “I cannot see what difference it makes” said the snail. “Plenty” said the earthworm. “The whirlybird always gets the worm.”

“Where is the pick pocket?” Father kangaroo,“Good grief! Where is the baby?” Mother kangaroo, “Oh no! My pocket’s been picked!”

The August almanac

There will be a new moon on the evening of Sunday, August 8. The moon reaches its first quarter on Sunday, August 15. There will be a new moon on the night of Sunday, August 22. The name of this moon will be “Full Sturgeon Moon.” The moon reaches its last quarter on Monday, August 30.