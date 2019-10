Submitted photo This photo shows a pan of gems and fossils discovered by students. - Submitted photo Among all the gems found were amethyst stones. - Submitted photo Eighth-grader Bella Hutchens mines for gems and fossils. -

Students at Pilot Mountain Middle School recently got to play in the dirt as part of their science class.

Eighth-graders in Leslie Burks and Janna Blakeney’s classes have spent some time “mining” through dirt for gems and fossils part of the classes’ science studies.