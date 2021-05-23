Surrey Bancorp declares dividend

May 23, 2021 John Peters II Business 0

The Board of Directors of Surrey Bancorp Pink Sheets: SRYB) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 10.5 cents per share on the company’s common stock. The cash dividend is payable on July 9 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 18.

Ted Ashby, president/CEO of Surrey Bancorp, said the dividend was based on the company’s operating results, its “strong financial condition and a commitment to delivering shareholder value.”

Surrey Bancorp is the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust (the “Bank”) and is located at 145 North Renfro Street, Mount Airy, North Carolina. Surrey Bank & Trust can be found online at www.surreybank.com.