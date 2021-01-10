Joyce attends advisors summit

January 10, 2021 John Peters II Business 0

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Tammy Joyce of Mount Airy attended Barron’s 2020 Top Women Advisors Summit held virtually Dec. 7-11. This is seventh time Joyce has been invited to attend the invitation-only event.

The conference gathers the nation’s top women financial advisors and leading industry decision-makers. Over the course of the three-day event, those in attendance have the opportunity to share ideas, grow professionally and network among their peers.

“This was an amazing learning opportunity, and I am thankful I had this chance to learn from my peers,” said Joyce.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. The firm’s 19,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.2 trillion in client assets under care.