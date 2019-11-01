Surrey Bancorps earnings rise

Surrey Bancorp (Pink Sheets: SRYB), the holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust, recently reported earnings for the third quarter were up by more than 30% over the same period last year.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, net income totaled $1,676,806 or 40 cents per common share, compared to $1,276,940 or 31 cents per common share earned during the third quarter of 2018.

The increase in earnings resulted from an increase in net interest income and a reduction in the provision for loan losses, according to the company. Net interest income increased from $3,274,454 in the third quarter of 2018 to $3,658,136 in the third quarter of 2019. The provision for loan losses decreased from a provision of $122,398 in the third quarter of 2018 to a provision recapture of $131,847 in the third quarter of 2019.

The increase in net interest income is due to loan growth and an improved net interest margin. Average loans outstanding in the third quarter of 2019 amounted to $243,071,559 compared to $235,525,596 in the third quarter of 2018. Loan yields increased from 5.53% in the third quarter of 2018 to 6.10% in the same quarter of 2019 due to the recapture of interest income and late fees on a government guaranteed nonaccrual loan that was paid off during the quarter.

The additional interest income was also increased by the recognition of discounts and prepayment penalties upon the early payoff of another government guaranteed loan. The net effect of these transactions added approximately $225,000 to interest income from loans. Overall interest earning asset yields increased from 4.92% to 5.42% from the third quarter of 2018 to the third quarter of 2019.

Noninterest income decreased from $694,200 in the third quarter of 2018 to $619,031 in 2019.

Net income for the nine months ended Sept. 30, was $3,784,221 or 91 per diluted share, compared to $3,522,787 or 85 cents per diluted share, for the same period in 2018.