Publication: Mount Airy News

Date: Sunday, March 29, 2020

Volume: 141

Issue: 64

No. of sections: 1

No. pages: 8

Editor on Duty: John is on today until 6:30. He can be online again after 7:15 if needed.

Lead Paginator:

Page B1 Template:

MTA0329GardenColumn with mug 37 inches

MTA0329HistoryColumn 4 pics 18 inches

B3-B4 Classifieds

INSIDE COPY

1. MTA0329MarriageLicense

2. MTA0329CESReadAcrossAmerica with 4 pics 3 inches

3. MTA0329CESFebruaryLeaderOfTheMonth art only 1 pic

4. MTA0329MountainParkMadReading with 4 pics 7 inches

5. MTA0329BC-NerdWallet-BankingOnline-Coronavirus1stLd-Writethru with art 18 inches

6. MTA0329BC-US—VirusOutbreak-OutdoorRisks2ndLd-Writethru with art 30 inches

7. MTA0329BC-Virus-Outbreak-Movie-Contagion2ndLd-Writethru with art 12 inches

Late Stories

1. MTA0329BC-VirusOutbreak-OneGoodThing-VetVentilators with 2 pics 24 inches

2. MTA0329BC-VirusOutbreak-ScrambleforTests2ndLd-Writethru with art 31 inches

3. MTA0329BC-EU—REL—VirusOutbreak-Vatican1stLd-Writethru with art 18 inches

4. MTA0329BC-HOME-ONGARDENINGMCT_lifestyle750words 22 inches