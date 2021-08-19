COVID hospitalizations rise at Northern

In a pattern becoming all too familiar around the nation, hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Surry County is climbing, just as the total number of new cases — and deaths — continue an upward trend.
Northern Regional Hospital, as of Thursday morning, had 13 in-patients suffering from COVID-19. One of those was in the Intensive Care Unit, while seven were in what is called the step-down unit, which serves critically ill patients who are not quite serious enough for the ICU.
According to Ashly Lancaster, marketing director at the hospital, the facility is seeing about 10 possible COVID patients each day in the emergency department.
Those figures are far from the height of the pandemic — around the first of the year the hospital was so overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, the ICU and Step-Down units were full, and some patients were waiting in the emergency department, or in hallways, because there was no bed space left in the facility.
Still, they are significantly worse than the end of June, when local COVID cases were at their lowest since the start of the pandemic. At that time, the hospital had just one COVID-19 patient.
Lancaster said of the 13 people hospitalized at the time she released the figures Thursday morning, 12 were unvaccinated.
Hospitalizations are climbing at the same time Surry County cases continue to increase. As of Thursday morning, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Surry County has seen 523 new cases over the past 14 days, averaging 37 a day, with three new deaths reported since Wednesday.
At the end of June, that case count had dropped to nearly one per day. Wednesday, just two days ago, the 14-day total stood at 479.
The rising case count has led to some states and cities across the nation — even some in North Carolina — to re-impose mask mandates. Locally some businesses are imposing mask mandates on workers and customers, and both the Surry County and Mount Airy school systems said they would require masks when school begins Monday.
Earlier this week Maggie Simmons, assistant health director for the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center, said some of the cases can be traced to outbreaks at a day care and two adult homes in the county, but most are the result of what she termed “widespread community transmission.”
She also shared information collected by the state health department showing 89% of all cases in the state are among those who have not received a COVID-19 vaccination.
“COVID-19 vaccines are working,” said Dr. Zack Moore, an epidemiologist with the department, in a statement shared by Simmons. “They are the most effective way to prevent COVID-19 and protect people from serious illness, hospitalization and death. But in the midst of surging infections, we need to use every tool we have to slow the spread. We need everyone to layer up to fight this more contagious delta variant and weather the storm: Vax up, mask up and urge others to do the same.”
The Surry County Health and Nutrition Center has all three types of approved vaccines available. Anyone wishing to receive a vaccine can call 336-401-8400.
For anyone needing a COVID-19 test, free testing is available at these locations and times:
– Dobson First Baptist Church. 204 South Crutchfield Street, Dobson, Monday – Friday, 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.
– Central United Methodist Church. 1909 North Main Street, Mount Airy, Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
All totaled, since the pandemic began, Surry County has experienced 9,329 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 179 deaths. Statewide there have been 1,138,263 cases, with 14,005 deaths. According to the state health department, 59% of adults in North Carolina are fully vaccinated.