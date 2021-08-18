Art walk set for Sept. 25, application deadline nears

August 18, 2021 John Peters II News 0
By Dean Palmer Special to the News

The Town of Pilot Mountain has announced plans for The Pilot Art Walk to be held throughout the downtown area from 3-8 p.m. on Sept. 25 and artist applications are now being accepted.

According to Main Street Coordinator Jenny Kindy, the art walk is an annual event designed to celebrate the fine arts.

“The purpose of this art walk, is to educate, facilitate new connections and foster new relationships and opportunities for existing and emerging local artists,” Kindy said. “It’s not only about showcasing recent works, but is about building community and support for the arts.”

Participating local and regional artists will be paired with downtown Pilot Mountain merchants and given space inside storefronts and in some parking lots to showcase their talents. Artists can be experienced or emerging. Some will be offering live demonstrations. Participation fee for artists will be $20.

In order to be considered for participation, artists must complete an Artist Application in its entirety. Applications will then be reviewed by the Events Sub-Committee of the Main Street Coordinating Committee. After acceptance, artists will be paired with a participating merchant based on multiple considerations by the Events Sub-Committee.

Artist and merchant applications may be found linked to the Town of Pilot Mountain web site (www.pilotmountainnc.org) or on The Pilot Art Walk Facebook page. Deadline for application is August 24 with artist/merchant pairings to be announced on Sept. 7.

For more information, Main Street Coordinator Jenny Kindy can be reached at 336-312-3024.

Immediately following The Pilot Art Walk, the September Movie on Main, “Sing,” will be shown in the Town Hall Parking Lot beginning at dark.