Downtown Rocks smashes goal

August 15, 2021 John Peters II News, Top Stories 0
By John Peters jpeters@mtairyews.com

More than 360 runners participated in either the 5K or 10K run that was part of Saturday’s Downtown Rocks and Run event. (Submitted photo)

<p>Nathan Jarski, of Roaring Gap, finished first in Saturday’s 5K, with a time of 17:07.7. (Submitted photo)</p>

Nathan Jarski, of Roaring Gap, finished first in Saturday’s 5K, with a time of 17:07.7. (Submitted photo)

Having been on the job less than two months, after many of the group’s 2020 fundraising efforts being either cancelled or at least negatively impacted by the pandemic, United Fund of Surry Director Melissa Hiatt wanted to be somewhat conservative with her goals for Saturday’s Downtown Rocks and Runs.

Turns out the community had other ideas — far exceeding her goals for both participation and money raised.

The event, which included a fun run and a DJ, was built around a 5K and a 10K road race. Hiatt said earlier this year she was hoping for 250 competitors, taking aim at raising $15,000 through runner fees and sponsor support.

The gathering saw 363 registered runners, and more than $25,000.

“Success and gratitude are the only words I have today,” Hiatt said after the event concluded. “After having the cancellation of last year’s run due to COVID-19 we were so thankful to not only hold our event this year but to surpass our goals.

“The United Fund of Surry is committed to supporting our 26 member agencies to provide a safer, healthy community. Today’s race signifies the beginning of our campaign season. We are overflowing with gratitude, an event like this takes a lot of manpower. Agency volunteers as well as board members set up, run, and take down this event. Our sponsors were amazing this year — it was a record year. We are also very blessed that the staff of Reeves Community Center who assisted us round the clock for two days to make the event a reality.”

Downtown Rocks and Runs serves as the fundraising kick-off for the United Fund’s annual fundraising effort. This year, the agency hopes to raise $430,000 for its member agencies, and Saturday’s Downtown Rocks got the group off to a good start.

Next up is the Greater Granite Open, a golf tournament set for Oct. 7 at Pilot Knob Park in Pilot Mountain. Around the first part of October the organization also will be starting the workplace campaigns.

For a full list of race winners from Saturday’s 5K and 10K run, visit https://downtownrocksandruns.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=1858