Police reports

August 14, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A break-in at a business on West Pine Street has netted the loss of an undisclosed sum of money, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The crime was discovered Wednesday at Washworld, which is adjacent to the Speedway convenience store in the 800 block of West Pine. A security lock was cut, causing $40 in damage, which enabled the theft of the money.

• Michael Allen Griffith, 38, listed as homeless, was jailed Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a felony; felonious possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was encountered by officers during a suspicious-person call on Rockford Street near South South Street.

Griffith also was wanted for allegedly failing to appear in court. He was held in the Surry County Jail under a $12,500 secured bond and is scheduled to be in District Court on Aug. 30.

• A stranded motorist/vehicle assistance call last Monday led to two men being arrested on felony drug charges. Police encountered the pair at 541 N. Main St., who had been traveling in a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche.

Rodrigo Escobar Jr., 24, of 164 Nathan Lane, Dobson, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Israel Jesus Secundino, 23, of 511 N. Main St., Dobson, is accused of felonious possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, which wasn’t identified in police records, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Each was confined in the county jail under a $5,000 secured bond and slated for a Sept. 27 appearance in Surry District Court.