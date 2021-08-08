Wilkes quilt show coming in September

The 2021 Quilt Show hosted by the members of the Wilkes County Quilt Guild Inc. is coming up in September.

In addition to displaying 75 traditional, modern, and art quilts the group is preparing a bed turning of vintage quilts that belong to guild members. They also will have a boutique of dolls, crafts, pillow cases and baskets for sale, all made by members.

In addition to the sales and bed turning, there will be six favorite vendors offering a wide range of quilting and sewing supplies. Those attending will have the opportunity to win a raffle quilt, made by guild members.

There will also be daily door prizes, but visitors must be present to win. The grand prize package includes an assortment of 100 fat quarters. Visitors do not have to be present to win the grand prize. For every $10 spent with vendors, or in the boutique, another ticket for the grand prize will be given. The show is the guild’s largest fundraiser that helps purchase fabrics to make charity quilts for babies, children and veterans.

The quilt show will be open Friday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Stone Center, 613 Cherry St., in North Wilkesboro. Additional information about the show and the group can be found at www.wilkesquilters.org