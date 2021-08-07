Two more acts to perform at farmer’s mart

August 7, 2021 John Peters II News 0

Two more entertainment acts have been chosen for the Mount Airy Farmers Market.

Karaoke Elvis Impersonator Larry Isenhour will perform on Friday, August 13, while Cedar Ridge Band will perform on Friday, August 20.

The entertainers are part of a several-week series of musicians who have played at the market, located at 111 South Main Street.

An anonymous donation was made to the farmer’s market to cover the costs of a portable tent and chairs for the entertainers along with performance fees to cover six dates this summer. Performers will play from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the farmers market located in the parking lot of the Mount Airy Post Office.