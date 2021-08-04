Art show open to entries

August 4, 2021 John Peters II Arts, News 0

The Reynolds Homestead is accepting entries from local artists for its annual Rock Spring Art Show.

The show is open to artists 18 years or older who reside in Patrick, Henry, Franklin, Floyd or Carroll counties in Virginia, or Surry or Stokes counties in North Carolina. Any Patrick County native, or member of Bull Mountain Arts, regardless of residence, may also enter.

Entries must be the artist’s original work and have been completed in the past three years. The entry fee is $25 per artist; members of Bull Mountain Arts may enter for $20. Each artist is eligible to enter two works of art.

Art may be submitted in the following categories: oil painting, acrylic painting, watercolor painting, drawing, and 2D mixed and 3D media. There is no restriction on size; however, 2D art must be framed and wired for hanging. All 3D artwork must be freestanding or include its own display apparatus. Quilts should have a sleeve on the back for a hanging dowel to be inserted.

Submissions of artwork will be accepted at the Reynolds Homestead on the following dates: Aug. 21 from 1-4 p.m.; Aug. 22 from 1-4 p.m.; Aug. 23 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Aug. 24 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The name of the show, formerly known as the J.E.B. Stuart Art Show, was updated this year to reflect a deeper connection to the Reynolds Homestead and all who resided on the property, where the art show has been held since 2009 in partnership with Bull Mountain Artists.

The Reynolds Homestead, once known as Rock Spring Plantation, was the home of the Hardin Reynolds family and numerous enslaved men, women and children. The property’s rock spring once provided the water essential to everyone who lived on or visited the property.

The show’s opening reception and awards ceremony will be held Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Reynolds Homestead. Art will be exhibited through Oct. 29.

For more information about the Rock Spring Art Show and to register artwork for submission, please visit reynoldshomestead.vt.edu.

Individuals with a disability who desire an accommodation should contact Lisa Martin at martinlm@vt.edu during regular business hours at least 10 business days prior to the event.