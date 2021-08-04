City police reports

August 3, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Mount Airy man was jailed under a $30,000 secured bond Monday on charges of discharging a barreled weapon into an occupied dwelling, a felony, and discharging a firearm in the city limits, according to police reports.

Lakeland Isiah Thornton, 19, of 2122 Springs Road, is accused of shooting into the home of Anna Cheyenne Hayes on Austin Drive around 1 a.m. Monday using a Ruger .22-caliber rifle. No injuries resulted. Police records indicate that the weapon, which was seized during the arrest, had been stolen. It is valued at $500.

No relationship status was listed for Hayes and Thornton, who was taken into custody at the Austin Drive residence and is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Sept. 27.

• A local church was victimized in a crime discovered Saturday afternoon. It occurred at Old Rugged Cross Baptist Church on Starlite Road, where an unsecured Ford vehicle — make and model year not listed — was entered. Its catalytic converter valued at $300 and license plate, number PFA3323, were stolen, along with a registration card.

• Steven Elijah Odum, 22, of 2016 Springs Road, was arrested Saturday on charges of damage to personal property and communicating threats, with his father, Steven Ray Odum, listed as the complainant.

The younger Odum was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond, with the case scheduled for the Aug. 27 session of District Court.

• Her visit with probation personnel last Thursday led to the discovery that Tara Michelle McDaniel, 28, of 976 Newsome St., was the subject of outstanding warrants for felony charges of breaking and entering and larceny.

The charges had been issued through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on July 15 with Candy Renee Maynor of Belton Road listed as the complainant. McDaniel was released under a $5,000 secured bond to appear in District Court on Sept. 2.

• Schyler Scott Gossett, 25, of 1084 Old Asbury Road, was jailed without bond on July 26 after being charged with injury to personal property and assault on a female.

Arrest records indicate that the alleged assault occurred at Lowes Foods, from which Gossett subsequently was banned by the store manager. He is facing a Sept. 27 court appearance.