City police reports

July 31, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0

• Fake money has made another appearance in Mount Airy, according to city police reports.

This time it showed up at Lowes Foods, where a bogus $100 bill was used to buy items Tuesday. A known individual is said to have presented the bill in the case that was still under investigation at last report.

• Also Tuesday, a theft was discovered at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, where property valued at $350 was taken, listed as products of Sunbrella, which makes items such as patio umbrellas and outdoor furniture. Among the property missing from the museum is a cast-iron commercial-style table.

• Shane Everett McMillian, 29, of 175 Belton Road, was arrested as a fugitive from justice Monday, when he also allegedly stole items valued at $797 from Walmart.

Store loss-prevention personnel called police to report that McMillian was attempting to push a shopping cart filled with merchandise out of the building and subsequently did so, arrest records state. He was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods.

McMillian also is wanted in Patrick County, Virginia, on an unspecified matter which led to his incarceration as a fugitive. He was held without bond in the Surry County Jail and is facing an Aug. 27 appearance in District Court in Dobson. McMillian also has been banned from Walmart.

• Fredrick Neal Jackson, 50, of 146 Pilot View Drive, was charged with second-degree trespassing Wednesday at Northern Regional Hospital, from which he had been banned previously by hospital security personnel.

Jackson was jailed under a $500 secured bond and slated for an Aug. 23 appearance in Surry District Court.