Grants available to area artists

July 31, 2021 John Peters II News 0

The Surry Arts Council encourages established and emerging individual artists living in Surry County to apply for Artist Support Grants ranging from $500 to $1,000 to enhance their skills or improve their business operations.

These grants support professional artists in any discipline to pursue projects that further their artistic and professional development. Applications must be made online at https://ncarts.gosmart.org/ and are due Sept. 30. Contact the Surry Arts Council, heather@surryart.org for more information or assistance in the application process.