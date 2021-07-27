City seeks to update pedestrian plan

Mount Airy officials are taking steps to update the city’s pedestrian plan and address present needs surrounding the presence of persons on foot — which are challenging at times.
“The plan that the city has now was adopted in 2013,” Mount Airy Community Development Director Martin Collins explained Tuesday, an interim marked by increasing numbers of people walking in various areas around town for health and other reasons.
“Probably the shelf life on one of these is maybe 10 years,” Collins added regarding the need to update the comprehensive pedestrian plan that called for installing high-visibility crosswalks, special signals and other pedestrian-friendly amenities at key intersections.
City officials are making strides toward that by recently approving the submission of a grant application to modernize the plan, which if successful, would fund about 80% of the cost for that. The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to do so in late May, with the result of that effort to become known later this year.
The estimated cost of the pedestrian plan update is in the range of $45,000 to $60,000, with a 20% local match required if the grant application is approved.
The original pedestrian plan was developed by the Kimley-Horn and Associates consulting firm at a cost of $31,500, funded mostly by a state grant.
Local citizens greeted that plan with mixed results. Some blasted it and the idea of spending millions of dollars on its recommendations for the intersections and construction of new sidewalks or shared pathways for bikers and walkers as a waste of taxpayers’ money.
Yet others generally applauded the idea of more sidewalks and other pedestrian-oriented facilities in Mount Airy. While some agreed the consultant’s proposal was not perfect, they supported the idea of enhancing the city pedestrian infrastructure and having some type of document in place to aid that process in the future.
One focus was the intersection of U.S. 52-U.S. 601 and providing some means for pedestrians to cross it safely, which hasn’t occurred.
Collins said Tuesday that the plan adopted in 2013 contained “a significant list of improvements” along those lines.
“Obviously, there’s been a fair amount of things that have changed,” he said, while acknowledging that not everything on the list has become outdated.
But there’s a need to “maybe take a look at them with 2021 eyes,” the community development director said of the update sought.
Street-crossing concerns
One thing that has remained constant over the years is recognizing the need to safeguard those on foot in trying to make their way around when motorists often don’t respect their presence.
“Pedestrian safety is always incredibly important,” Collins said. “There’s always a need to look at the busy intersections.”
While Mount Airy has recorded no fatalities among pedestrians in some time, there is continually a great concern for alleviating conditions that cause serious accidents, Collins said.
The grant program for which Mount Airy recently applied was open to municipalities or counties with populations under 50,000 which presently have bicycle and/or pedestrian plans that are at least five years old.
Collins expects the fate of the grant application to be known within a couple of months.
“I’m going to guess in September,” he said, but an announcement possibly might not come until early October.
“It’s competitive,” Collins said of the application process surrounding the grant funding.
He said that being approved could help Mount Airy with other grant applications.
