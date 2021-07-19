SCC honor society donates books to orphanage

July 19, 2021

Alpha Xi Tau members donated 158 children’s books to the Crossnore Orphanage in Crossnore.

The books will be distributed among the three campuses in Crossnore, Winston-Salem, and Hendersonville.

“The library has been particularly popular among the children since the pandemic started, so the books were very much appreciated,” said Surry Community College’s PTK Chapter Advisor Dr. Kathleen D. Fowler. “We are grateful to everyone who donated a book. You have really made a difference in the lives of these children.”

Phi Theta Kappa is thean honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations. For more information about Phi Theta Kappa, contact Fowler at 336-386-3560 or fowlerk@surry.edu or go to www.ptk.org. Follow the local chapter on Facebook @surryPhiThetaKappa.