Rain dampens, but doesn’t drown, cruise-in

Don Eash, of Mount Airy, wipes away rain drops from his 1951 Pontiac.
John Peters | Mount Airy News
Darryl Sarver, right, of Dublin, Virginia, points out details of his 1960 Impala engine to his brother-in-law, Matt Newberry, and Matt’s kids, Autumn Newberry and Maddox Newberry, all of Claytor Lake, Virginia.
John Peters | Mount Airy News
Saturday’s rain may have put a damper on the second Mayberry Cool Cars and Rods Cruise-In of 2021, but the stormy weather did not stop all classic car owners and fans from taking over much of Main Street.
That’s not to say the afternoon rain and forecast for heavier storms did not affect attendance.
“It hurt us a lot,” said chief organizer Phil Marsh of the Downtown Business Association. “I bet we’re 300 cars short (of last month’s total), but it’s still been a good turnout. It’s turned out better than I thought it would. Everyone who’s here is having a good time.”
Even with the lower turn-out, a good portion of Main Street was lined with antique and classic vehicles of all sorts. Saturday’s theme for the cruise-in was to honor veterans, which was definitely in line with the patriotic displays put on by some of the car owners, including Randy Moore of Mount Airy, who had his 1967 Kaiser Army Jeep on display. Next to his Jeep was an American flag and a picture from his younger days as a soldier, next to a picture of his son, Andrew Moore, who is is serving today.
The elder Moore first enlisted in the Army in 1983, eventually retiring in 2005, though he said there was a period in the 1990s when he left the armed forces before returning. “I served in Desert Storm, and Operation Enduring Freedom,” he said.
Moore said he uses the Jeep at Christian summer camps, car shows, and parades to help start a conversation with people, sometimes about the Army, sometimes about his Christian faith, and other times to strike up talks with other veterans who may need a friend.
Don Eash, also of Mount Airy, was wiping water from a brief shower from his 1951 Pontiac as he spoke of the car.
“It was the 25th anniversary of Pontiac,” he said, before pointing out all of the Pontiac symbols on the car were different that other Pontiacs, created just for that model year.
Eash said the rain really wasn’t a worry for him and his Pontiac.
“It’s a driver, not a show car.”
Marsh, the cruise-in organizer, explained what he meant.
“A lot of the guys won’t even let their car get wet,” he said. “Some of them have a car that’s as clean underneath as they are on top.”
Those autos are strictly for show, and never see the highway. Or a rain storm.
Saturday’s car owners and fans weren’t limited to Mount Airy residents.
Matt Newberry, of Claytor Lake, Virginia, was down with his daughter, Autumn, and son, Maddox. It was their first trip to a Mount Airy car show.
“I’ve got a brother-in-law who brings his car down sometimes, he’s been after us to come down, so today we did.”
That brother-in-law, Darryl Sarver, of Dublin, Virginia, was nearby, showing off his 1960 Impala. He said he usually makes the Mount Airy show a couple of times a year, along with the Pilot Mountain car shows, one in Tazewell, Virginia, and several shows in Radford, Virginia.
“I try to get to them as often as I can,” he said.
Not long after Sarver talked of his car, the scattered showers turned to a deluge, which put an effective — and early — end to Saturday’s cruise-in. But, Marsh was pleased with the turnout, the reaction from fans, and word from several business owners along Main Street that they had had a good day, with Saturday’s show helping to increase local sales.
The next cruise-in is Aug. 21. Afterward they will shift to Sunday afternoons later in the year.