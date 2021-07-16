Blood needed to ease summer shortage

Charlie Wilkes of Mount Airy gives blood during a past drive at Haymore Memorial Baptist Church. A series of collection events is scheduled locally in the coming days to boost supplies and offset a seasonal decline.

Unlike people, the demand for blood doesn’t take a vacation during the summer — but is business as usual and then some this year due to a combination of factors that have drastically affected supplies.

“At this time, the Red Cross is experiencing a summer blood shortage,” Millie Lambert, a local representative of that agency, declared Thursday regarding a situation Surry County residents are being encouraged to roll up their sleeves to help remedy.

That is not unusual for July, when blood shortages often worsen because of fewer volunteer-hosted blood drives at places of work, worship or other gathering spots along with the vacation and seasonal activities diversions. And this year is no exception, say officials of the American Red Cross, the chief blood-collecting entity.

In fact, the supply concern is even greater since people who put off surgical procedures at the height of the coronavirus pandemic are now having those done and increasing the need for blood in addition to other trends.

“We have seen a decrease in donors coming out the last few weeks to give and an increase in hospital need due to increased ER (emergency room) visits, elective surgeries and the need for blood transfusions,” added Lambert, a donor recruitment representative.

Blood and platelets are sought to help patients relying on lifesaving transfusions, with an unusually high number of traumas adding to the shortage along with organ transplants, officials say.

Lambert, who works with the Carolinas Blood Services Region of the Red Cross in Winston-Salem — which coordinates blood drives in Surry County — says local residents can make a difference.

“The Red Cross is asking all eligible donors to consider finding a blood drive in the community and schedule a donation appointment,” she urged.

Donors may call the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org.

Lambert provided a rundown of specific blood drives locally, which prospective donors can access online using sponsor codes listed.

Upcoming collections

Drives are scheduled on these dates at the times and locations noted, beginning this weekend:

• Sunday, 1 to 5:30 p.m., at Piney Grove Baptist Church, 278 Piney Grove Church Road, Mount Airy (sponsor code: Piney Grove);

• Next Thursday from 2 to 6:30 p.m., a Mount Airy community drive sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, at the Surry County American Red Cross chapter building, 844 Westlake Drive, Mount Airy (sponsor code: Give);

• July 26, noon to 4:30 p.m., a Pilot Mountain community drive sponsored by Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 9436, at Pilot Mountain First United Methodist Church, 210 Marion St. (sponsor code: PMC);

• July 26, 1 to 5:30 p.m., at Chick-fil-A, 2007 Rockford St., Mount Airy (sponsor code: Eat More Chicken);

• July 27, 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m., a Mount Airy community drive at the Red Cross building on Westlake Drive (sponsor code: Mount Airy);

• Aug. 2, 1:30 to 6 p.m., a Mount Airy community drive sponsored by The Mount Airy News at the Red Cross building on Westlake Drive (sponsor code: Mount Airy).

