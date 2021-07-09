River run to make its return

CLAUDVILLE, Va. — Similar to many area events during 2020, the annual Kibler Valley River Run was left up the creek without a paddle because of COVID-19, but smoother sailing is in store for it this year.
On July 17, the run featuring whitewater conditions will unfold for its 38th year along the Dan River in Patrick County, presented by the Red Bank Ruritan Club in Claudville.
“We feel like the interest is high,” event spokesman Tom Bishop said Thursday in commenting on the effects of last year’s coronavirus-related cancellation.
“A lot of people want to get back out on it,” he added regarding the host river section that winds through Kibler Valley.
“It’s a fun event,” Bishop said of a gathering that’s similar to the Tour de France bicycle race now taking place in Europe, mixing serious competition with spectators lining vantage points along the river to take in the action.
It will include various canoe and kayak categories.
Registration for the timed races is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. on July 17 at a cost of $25 per participant. The Kibler Valley River Run tends to draw 150 to 200 competitors from throughout the region, with the proceeds from their entry fees used for various community needs including aid to cancer and other patients.
Meanwhile, folks also come out on a casual basis — sometimes numbering in the hundreds — just to sit in lawn chairs or stand on the river’s banks to watch the racers pass along the five-mile stretch involved.
Some spectators also jump in with their inner tubes at opportune times. There is no charge for those who don’t compete or just want to watch.
“It’s a great viewing sport,” Bishop said of the Kibler Valley River Run, which additionally offers many photographic opportunities.
Rustic camping is available for $20 per night.
Increased river flow
One question mark surrounding this year’s whitewater event since the last run in 2019 involved the acquisition earlier this year of the Pinnacles Hydro Plant at the end of Kibler Valley Road in Claudville where the race course starts.
An entire hydroelectric complex that includes the plant was bought from its longtime owner, the city of Danville, by Northbrook Energy in Scottsdale, Arizona.
This was a concern since the velocity of water released by it into the river is increased on Race Day to ensure good canoeing and kayaking conditions through a cooperative arrangement with the Ruritans.
“We had sort of thought that when the new company came into play, they would continue helping it,” Bishop said in early April of the run, shortly after the sale.
“And we got confirmation on it,” he added then of word being received that the company planned to support the major community event. “We heard from the (Northbrook) chief executive on that matter.”
The increased water flow results in Category III rapids, which are high, irregular waves and narrow passages that often require precise maneuvering. Category II waters also are part of the mix — easy rapids with smaller waves and clear channels that are obvious without scouting, but with some maneuvering possibly required.
Bishop expects no letup among competitors despite the one-year hiatus, saying they are a close-knit group that has been preparing for the July 17 event through the sharing of information on social media sites including Facebook.
“The word travels fast.”
Bishop mentioned one negative this year, fewer event sponsors than in the past due to the pandemic stranglehold. “You’re sort of starting over with these people.”
Another change for 2021 involves the run being moved to the third Saturday in July from its traditional fourth-Saturday date to avoid any conflicts with the FloydFest music festival scheduled then.
Bishop said not even bad weather will interfere with the Kibler Valley River Run as COVID did last year, since it will go on rain or shine.
The river run area can be accessed from Mount Airy by taking N.C. 103 to Claudville and turning left onto Route 773, also known as Ararat Highway, and then right on Kibler Valley Road and proceeding about four miles.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.