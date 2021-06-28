Yokley Memorial Scholarship awarded

June 28, 2021

Jenny Cortes, a graduating senior at Mount Airy High School, was awarded the Charlotte Weatherly Yokley Memorial Scholarship for 2021.

Jenny received the award — based on academics and character — during the school’s virtual honors program.

She is the daughter of Guillermna Castillo and Roberto Cortes. She plans to attend Surry Community College in the fall.

The annual scholarship is presented by Pam Yokley, Sheldon Yokley Fowler, and Allyson Yokley Ferguson.