Class of 68 donates outdoor classroom

Ken Lowe, president of the Class of 1968, addresses the audience during a ceremony at East Surry High School earlier this spring. (Submitted photo) Andrew Hackett and Hadly Tucker each received a $500 scholarship that was provided by the Class of 1968. (Submitted photo)

Fifty-three years ago, the senior class of East Surry High School did what so many seniors do — taking part in commencement exercises, graduating from the school and moving on out into the world.

This spring, many of those members of the class of 1968 returned to their alma mater, and in the process donated money and expertise to build an outdoor classroom for the school.

Among them was Ken Lowe, who was the class president and since leaving East Surry has made a career in the television and entertainment industry.

The former chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Scripps Networks, Lowe is credited with developing HGTV, from initial idea to first broadcast, as well as growing Scripps through acquisitions and transformation of the Food Network, the launches of the Cooking Channel and DIY TV, as well as the acquisition of the Travel Channel and Great American Country television networks.

Lowe began his broadcast career working as a DJ at WKTE radio station in King. From there, Lowe went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in radio, television and motion pictures from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“East Surry High School was the fertilizer for my creativity,” Lowe said in some of his remarks at the outdoor classroom dedication. “This is where it all started for me; the passion for going on to higher education. The Class of ‘68 vision committee came up with this project way before COVID which makes it all more relevant now. It is for the students to have a place to convene, learn, and socialize.

“But for the Class of 1968, it is really for the teachers. The memories we took away from here are because of the dedicated teachers. They wanted to prepare us for the world ahead. Part of the reason I am standing here today is because of that.

“We are dedicating this to the students, but we are also dedicating this classroom to the teachers. Because at the end of the day, the teachers are the ones who educate our students. I want to say a big thank you to the teachers, the coaches, and the mentors. One of my favorite quotes is by Ralph Waldo Emerson, ‘Our chief want in life is somebody who shall make us do what we can.’ That’s what my teachers did here at East Surry.”

“It is a privilege to be in the company of the class members of 1968,” said Jared Jones, East Surry High School principal. “It has been a delight working with Mr. Marshal Atkins and getting to know him on a personal level over the past year. Throughout the many conversations with Mr. Atkins and other members from the Class of 1968, it is evident that there were many wonderful memories made in the hallways, classrooms, gymnasiums, and ball fields. It is because of those memories and experiences that we are standing here today.

“The Class of 1968 wanted to provide an experience that would benefit our entire student body, in hopes that current and future Cardinals would have the same experiences and memories as they did. Their generosity has provided us with this magnificent Outdoor Classroom and we are grateful for their commitment to our school community.”

Health Science teacher Misty Bruner and student Landon Smith also spoke about how teachers and students could benefit from spending more time outside in nature.

East Surry High School was opened in 1962 and not much has changed since then other than the new science wing that was constructed in the 2000s. There are plans to renovate East Surry and expand the school campus to meet the needs of the students, teachers and community.

“Today is a great example of how public education impacts and unites our community,” said Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves. “I am honored to be here with the Class of 1968 and want to thank them for their leadership in making this outdoor classroom a reality…

”The Class of 1968 has set a great example for the Class of 2021. They have demonstrated the power of a vision to help others and change the community. We appreciate your leadership and the example that you have set. With projects like this outdoor classroom, we see the power and potential of this community and this school.”

Also during the program, student Brandon Carter led the Pledge of Allegiance and student Charity Rosenhaur gave an invocation. Atkins presented both Andrew Hackett and Hadly Tucker a $500 scholarship that was provided by the Class of 1968.

Other guests included members of the Surry County Board of Education and North Carolina House 91st District of Rep. Kyle Hall. They participated in the ribbon cutting along with those who were part of the program and the Class of 1968 vision planning committee.