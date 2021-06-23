Vision group eyes major changes downtown

Some might say they like downtown Mount Airy just the way it is — but a new “Vision” group believes there’s room for improvement in the form of several initiatives it has pitched to city government officials.

Among the projects recommended by the Downtown/Small Business Development Vision Committee are some that have been mentioned before, such as the establishment of a permanent, multi-use structure housing the Mount Airy Farmers Market and other activities.

Then there is a plan for building a splash pad downtown in conjunction with the farmers market, typically including nozzles spraying water that would provide downtown visitors a means to cool off in the summer in lieu of a pool.

Yet the Downtown/Small Business Development Vision Committee — one of four Vision groups announced by then-Mayor Pro Tem Ron Niland in December to address various facets of local life — has added some new twists.

In addition to its farmers market proposal, the group headed by Commissioner Marie Wood is recommending the creation of a downtown master plan that could incorporate such steps as burying utility lines; upgrading the municipal parking lot bordering Franklin and Willow streets; and incentivizing upper-floor use of historic buildings in the central business district.

The ideas devised by the 10-member Downtown/Small Business Development Vision Committee were presented to the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners during a meeting Thursday night.

Wood said her committee had gathered eight times, starting in January. Along with her, its members include Nathan Bond, Chis Cook, city Planning Director Andy Goodall, Teresa Leiva, Lenise Lynch, Main Street Coordinator Lizzie Morrison of the group Mount Airy Downtown Inc., Holli Nowlin, Will Sheppard and Eve Trotter.

Farmers market

The top priority for the Downtown/Small Business Development Vision Committee is the creation of a permanent multi-use structure for the farmers market and additional events.

It envisions a facility on the former Spencer’s mill site owned by the city on Franklin Street, which is now open space including a parking area beside what is known as the Cube Building. Under the group’s plan, it would be of “industrial design compatible to downtown.”

The goal overall for that space is a family friendly environment with unique amenities to support the growing mill district neighborhood downtown, according to its presentation. This could include the splash pad.

“We think this will be a really great thing for our community,” said Leiva, one of several committee members who spoke during the council meeting. She cited the popularity of splash pads in other localities.

Master plan

Number two on the Downtown/Small Business Development Vision Committee’s priority list is a downtown master plan focused on aesthetic and other improvements in the central business district.

These include burying overhead utility lines, a proposal also eyed in the past which has been deemed too costly.

“The power lines are a big problem,” said Lynch, another committee member who gave a report.

“Are they attractive? — absolutely not,” she commented, while also mentioning that the unsightly lines pose maintenance and safety issues. Lynch referenced an incident last July which caused $233,500 in damages after an overhead utility line got caught on a moving truck on Moore Avenue and resulted in five snapped poles that fell onto vehicles.

The downtown plan also could include, in the committee’s view, a streetscape design, more attractive lighting and a traffic analysis to determine if stoplights downtown should be removed and exploring one-way vs. two-way traffic there.

Another master plan goal is improving parking opportunities, including renovations of the Willow-Franklin municipal lot.

The Downtown/Small Business Development Vision Committee identified problems with that facility constructed in 1977 with little maintenance since.

That lot needs landscaping and resurfacing, along with modernizing its use of space and scope, the group says.

Committee member Nathan Bond pointed to one empty area in particular need of an upgrade. “We could easily fit several rows of parking spaces there.”

Also during his report on that segment of the case for a master plan, Bond said the Canteen Alley area adjacent to the lot has been “overtaken by trash cans.”

He believes this does not enhance the city’s image among visitors.

“You just have to think like a tourist, if you pulled in and saw that,” Bond said of the uninviting display of garbage containers.

Upper-floor building use

Holli Nowlin of the committee said there are quite a few structures downtown with unused spaces on upper levels.

The foundation for encouraging more development of those areas and thus generating a greater economic impact for small businesses — the third priority on the group’s recommendation list — is an upper-floor residential incentive program stressing fire suppression and safety.

This plan calls for a matching grant program being created to assist with the cost of sprinkler systems and providing a secondary means of ingress/egress for upper-floor development. A fire break also would be part of the mix to protect the historic district from a catastrophic event originated in an aging structure.

The city of Salisbury now has a grant program for sprinkler installation, according to information from the committee.

Its next identified steps for the various recommendations include city staff feasibility assessments, community feedback, working with local partners and researching grants to help pay for certain improvements.

Niland, who recently was appointed mayor, said at Thursday night’s meeting that the various Vision committees will hold a summit later this summer to determine a final list of priorities in their respective areas of concern.

Along with downtown/small business development, these include economic development; community development/connectivity; and municipal partnerships with non-profit organizations, county government and schools.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.